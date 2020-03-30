Encores! Artistic Director Jack Viertel Promises LOVE LIFE Will Be Rescheduled

Click Here for More Articles on Broadway Impact

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, City Center cancelled the remainder of its season due to the current health crisis. One production that was cancelled, was Love Life, which was set to run March 18 - 22, starring Kate Baldwin and Brian Stokes Mitchell.

However, Jack Viertel, Encores! Artistic Director, has some promising news.

"We'll do the production, I promise," he said in a tweet.

We're holding out hope that this means Love Life will be rescheduled for a later date!

Love Life was set to star Kate Baldwin (Susan Cooper) and Brian Stokes Mitchell (Sam Cooper), as well as John Edwards (Hobo), Sara Jean Ford (Miss Ideal Man), Isabella Houston (Elizabeth Cooper), Owen Tabaka (Johnny Cooper), and Clarke Thorell (Bill/Mr. Cynic). The ensemble includes Adam Bashian, Sarah Bowden, Jonathan Christopher, Kerry Conte, Sara Esty, Daniel Everidge, Maria Failla, Shiloh Goodin, Mary Illes, Andrea Jones-Soloja, Cory Lingner, John-Michael Lyles, Renni Anthony Magee, Tiffany Mann, Kristin Piro, Heath Saunders, Dave Schoonover, Daniel Schwait, Allyson Tucker, Vishal Vaidya, Ryan Worsing, and Minami Yusui.

Directed by Tony Award winner Victoria Clark, with choreography by Joann Hunter, Love Life depicts more than a century and a half of American history through the eyes of a family who never ages and the challenges they face in a rapidly changing world-from the post-revolutionary era to bustling post-World War II America. Accentuated with vaudevillian acts and satiric barbs, Kurt Weill and Alan Jay Lerner's rarely seen 1948 collaboration is considered by some to be the first "concept musical" and an inspiration for generations of musical theater favorites.





