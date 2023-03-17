Encompass New Opera Theatre Will Honor Marilyn Maye, Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman atGala This Month

On Sunday, March 26, 2023, Encompass New Opera Theatre (Nancy Rhodes, Artistic Director), The Board of Trustees and The Encompass Honorary Gala Chair, Sheldon Harnick will pay tribute to Tony Award Winning Songwriters Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman and Legendary Cabaret and Concert Artist -- Marilyn Maye with a star- studded musical salute.

The elegant evening - hosted by Midge Woolsey of Thirteen/WNET and WQXR Radio - will feature recollections and tributes by well-known Musical Theatre and Cabaret/Jazz personalities. Dazzling musical entertainment will feature stars of stage and screen. Michael A. Kerker of ASCAP and Nancy Rhodes of Encompass will co-produce and direct.

Richard Maltby, Jr. will present Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman with the Sheldon Harnick Award for Creative Excellence and Will Friedwald will present Marilyn Maye with the Encompass Outstanding Lifetime Achievement Award.

The Encompass Musical Salute will take place at The National Arts Club (15 Gramercy Park South, New York, NY, 10003) on Sunday, March 26, 2023, starting at 5:30 PM with a Cocktail & Hors d'oeuvres Reception, Dinner at 6:30, and the Musical Program at 7:30 PM, followed by a Champagne & Dessert Party. Tables of 8 and single tickets available. To buy tickets or for more information, visit EncompassTheatre.org or call (718) 398-4675.

Past honorees include Sheldon Harnick (both for his 80th and his 90th Birthdays), John Kander, Charles Strouse, Jerry Herman, Jerry Bock, Maury Yeston, Joseph Stein, Richard Maltby, Jr., David Shire, John Weidman, Marvin Hamlisch, Alan Menken, Joel Grey, Jeanine Tesori, Barbara Cook, Lee Adams, Lynn Ahrens, Stephen Flaherty, Terrence McNally, Christine Ebersole, Estelle Parsons, Maury Yeston, Chita Rivera and Danny Burstein.



Marilyn Maye was born on April 10th, 1928, and is one of the most popular jazz, pop, and cabaret singers of all time! After starting her career as a young child who performed on the radio in Kansas, she moved to Chicago, where her professional and remarkable journey began. Garnering attention from Steve Allen, she started performing on The Steve Allen Show. She went on to perform on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson over 76 times! The late Johnny Carson called her a "Super Singer" and The Houston Chronicle called her a "National Treasure."

She has been featured along with other great artists such as Billie Holiday, Frank Sinatra, and Judy Garland at the Smithsonian Institution's Best Performers of the Best Compositions of the 20th Century.

With over 15 albums, 7 hit singles, and a lifetime achievement award by the American Jazz Museum, Marilyn Maye's amazing career continues to this day.

Marilyn Maye can do it all: pop, jazz, and cabaret. She can belt, sing ballads with incredible warmth, and has the charisma that captivates and enthralls her audience.

Marilyn Maye will be honored with the Encompass "Lifetime Achievement Award."

Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman are best known as the composer and lyricist for their 2002 hit musical, Hairspray, which went on to win the Tony for best original score, a Grammy, and the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Lyrics. In 2022 their electrifying new musical, Some Like It Hot premiered featuring their amazing and witty music and lyrics. In 2018 they composed and wrote the music for the spectacular production of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Working as the composer, lyricist, and director, the two collaborated with Martin Short for his musical Martin Short: Fame Becomes Me. With all of their success on Broadway, Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman's creative endeavors don't stop there.

The two composed the original music and lyrics for the Golden Globe, Emmy, and Grammy nominated show "Smash" for NBC.

The two composed the music and lyrics for the Oscar, Grammy, and Golden Globe nominated movie musical, Mary Poppins Returns. In fact, The song "The Place Where Lost Things Go" from Mary Poppins Returns was Oscar-nominated for best original song.

As a Tony, Grammy, and Olivier Award-winning lyricist, Scott Wittman has also directed shows and concerts for Patti LuPone, Christine Ebersole, Nathan Lane, and Bette Midler.

Marc Shaiman has composed for countless films including Sleepless in Seattle, When Harry Met Sally, Sister Act, A Few Good Men, and The Addams Family, garnering him an Emmy, Grammy, and Tony, with seven Oscar nominations as well. He has accompanied beloved singers Bette Midler, Harry Connick Jr. and Mariah Carey on countless recordings.

Marc Shaiman & Scott Wittman will be honored with the Encompass "Sheldon Harnick Award for Creative Excellence."

Encompass New Opera Theatre - under the leadership of Artistic Director Nancy Rhodes - is dedicated to the creation, development and production of adventurous new music theatre and contemporary opera, and the revival of important musical works by American and international composers. Devoted to featuring America's dramatists, composers, singers and musicians, Encompass has produced over 68 full-scale productions with orchestra and staged readings of over 168 new works, from jazz and cabaret to musicals and opera. Most recently, Encompass produced the world premiere of Anna Christie, a new opera, based on O'Neill, by Grammy nominated American composer Edward Thomas, with libretto by the late Theatre titan Joseph Masteroff (She Loves Me; Cabaret-Tony Award), and the CD Album, released by Broadway Records. In the Fall of 2022 Encompass produced Angel of the Amazon by Evan Mack, a must see opera about the rainforest.