Emmy-Winner Peter Scolari Passes Away at 66

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Emmy-winner Peter Scolari has died at the age of 66.

Scolari passed away early this morning following a two-year battle with cancer, Deadline reports.

Scolari's Broadway credits included The Wizard in Wicked, Wilbur Turnblad in Hairspray, Yogi in Bronx Bombers, and Michael Daly in Lucky Guy. His other credits included Magic/Bird, Sly Fox, and Ziegfeld Follies of 1936 at Encores! City Center.

Scolari's TV credits included his Emmy-winning performance as Lena Dunham's father in Girls. He was also known for Newhart, Bosom Buddies, Fosse/Verdon, Honey, I Shrunk the Kids, The West Wing, ER, Family Ties, King of Queens, The Nanny, Reba, From the Earth to the Moon (HBO), and Stop the World, I Want to Get Off (Showtime).

His film credits included The Polar Express, That Thing You Do, Camp Nowhere, A Plumm Summer.