Emmy Awards Telecast Moved From September Date Due To Ongoing Strikes

Variety is reporting that the 75th Primetime Emmys will not air on the originally scheduled date of September 18, 2023. According to the report, vendors have received official word that the ceremony has been postponed.

The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards were originally scheduled to air on FOX, broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The Creative Arts Emmys, originally scheduled for September 9 and 10 have also been pushed.

The move is prompted by the labor pause in Hollywood as the members of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA continue their fight for fair contracts and equitable compensation.

During the strike actors and writers must discontinue all creative output and promotion for their shows or movies, according to SAG-AFTRA and WGA guidelines.

According to Variety, the network is now aiming for a January 2024 ceremony, with the Television Academy hoping to reschedule for November 2023.

Read the full article here.

The Emmys honor and recognize excellence in television primetime programming, nominating TV shows that aired from June 1, 2022 through May 31, 2023.

The 75th Annual Tony Awards were nominated for Outstanding Variety Special (Live) and Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Special.

Schmigadoon! was nominated for Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Program for the "Famous As Hell" episode. It was also nominated for Outstanding Choreography For Scripted Programming for Jane Krakowski's "Bells & Whistles" musical number. Jeff Joffin received a nominated for Outstanding Cinematography For A Series (Half-Hour) for his work in the "Something Real" episode.

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies received two nominations for Outstanding Choreography For Scripted Programming, one for Jamal Simms for for New Cool / Hand Jive / The Boom and the other for Jeffrey Mortensen and Louise Hradsky's Pulling Strings / Hit Me Again / High Rollin'.

Nathan Lane was nominated for Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series for his performance in Only Murders In The Building.

Annaleigh Ashford was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie for her performance in Welcome To Chippendales.

Jessica Chastain was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology, or Movie for her performance in George & Tammy.

Carol Burnett: 90 Years Of Laughter + Love was nominated for Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded).

Beauty And The Beast: A 30th Celebration was nominated twice for its choreography, one for Jamal Sims, Phillip Chbeeb, and Makenzie Dustman's work in "Be Our Guest" and the other for Phillip Chbeeb and Makenzie Dustman's "Rose Petal Suite Pt. I."

Hocus Pocus 2 was nominated for Outstanding Television Movie.

Julie Andrews was nominated for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance for Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.

Daniel Radcliffe was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology, or Movie for his performance in Weird: the Al Yankovic Story.

Michael Shannon was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology, or Movie for his performance in George & Tammy.

Rachel Brosnahan was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her performance in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Martin Short was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for his performance in Only Murders in the Building.

Sheryl Lee Ralph was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series for Abbott Elementary.

Meghann Fahy was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series for her performance in The White Lotus.

Arian Moayed was nominated for Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series for his performance in Succession.

Judith Light was nominated for Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series for her performance in Poker Face.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel was nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series.

Only Murders in the Building was nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series.

F. Murray Abraham was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series for his performance in The White Lotus.

See the full list of Emmy nominations here!