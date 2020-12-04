Emma Stone, Andrew Barth Feldman and More to Take Part in Child Mind Institute's 11th Annual Benefit

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Child Mind Institute is hosting its 11th Annual Benefit virtually on Tuesday, December 8th at 7:00 PM EST. All donations will support the Child Mind Institute's efforts to reach children and communities in need.

The night will honor the Clinicians of the Child Mind Institute for their commitment to providing essential care during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The evening will also feature special guests including Child Mind Institute board member Emma Stone, Andrew Feldman (Dear Evan Hansen), Jim Gaffigan, Kelly Ripa, NBC News' Kate Snow, Jeremy Strong, Gabrielle Union, and ABC News' Ginger Zee.

The pre-show panels will be moderated by Cynthia McFadden, George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth.

For additional information and tickets, please visit

https://childmind.org/benefit2020/

DETAILS:

DATE: Tuesday, December 8th, 2020

TIME: Pre-Show 7:00PM EST

Main Event 7:30PM EST

