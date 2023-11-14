Emilie Kouatchou, Robert Lenzi & More to Star in THE SOUND OF MUSIC at Ogunquit Playhouse

The Music Hall and Ogunquit Playhouse have unveiled the cast for their production of The Sound of Music. Performances begin November 29, with an official opening on December 1, and runs through December 17 at The Music Hall in Portsmouth, NH (28 Chestnut Street, Portsmouth, 03801). Tickets are available now by Click Here

The Sound of Music stars Emilie Kouatchou (Broadway’s The Phantom of the Opera) as Maria and Robert Lenzi (Broadway’s Tina: The Tina Turner Musical) as Captain von Trapp, with Allison Blackwell (Broadway’s The Gershwin’s Porgy and Bess), Barrett Foa (Broadway’s Avenue Q), Spencer Larue (Broadway’s Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), Kate Loprest (Singin’ In The Rain, OP; Broadway’s First Date) and Elizabeth Teeter (Broadway’s Beetlejuice).

The cast will also feature Jade April, Tommy Betz, Alexander Brown, Ella Capetta, Carlyn Connolly, Nathaniel Cummons, Clara Curtis, Chloe Ferraro, Alyssa Giannetti, Jack Hogan, Benjamin Howes, Sophia Kaiafas, Mary Malaney, Josie Marzilli, Jack Mastrianni, Cassie Maurer, Cassi Mikat, Isabella Pike, Casey Ross, Emily Royer, Paul Scanlan, Molly Scott, Gabriyel Thomas, Scarlett Thomas, Stephen Joshua Thompson, Christina Tompkins, Charlotte Van Ledtje and Rhys Williams.

Set against the backdrop of Austria on the brink of World War II, The Sound of Music follows the adventures of a problem named Maria, new governess for the von Trapp family, who turns everyone’s world (including her own) upside down, underscored by some of the most unforgettable songs ever composed for the stage – “My Favorite Things,” “Edelweiss,” “Do-Re-Mi,” “The Lonely Goatherd,” “Climb Every Mountain,” and more.

The Sound of Music features music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, and a book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse. The Sound of Music is directed and choreographed by Anthony C. Daniel with musical direction by Andrew David Sotomayor.

The Sound of Music will have scenic design by James Fouchard; lighting design by Richard Latta; costume design by Robin L. McGee; sound design by Justin Stasiw; wig, hair and makeup design by Roxanne De Luna; and casting by Arc Casting, Mark Brandon, CSA, and Jarrett Reiche. Daniel Everett is the production stage manager.

For more information, visit ogunquitplayhouse.org.

The Sound of Music is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization. www.concordtheatricals.com.

Special thanks to the Presenting Sponsor of the Ogunquit Playhouse at The Music Hall, Novocure, and Media Partner, Yankee Magazine.

About Ogunquit Playhouse:

For more than nine decades, Ogunquit Playhouse has been the artistic gateway to Maine's southern seacoast, self-producing world-class Regional Theatre and inclusive Arts Education programs, nurturing a creative and communal hearth for all ages. This power coupling of The Playhouse and a quaint seaside village offers visitors and locals a wealth of fabulous experiences. Ogunquit is more than just a beach community, but a destination within a destination for vacationers from around the world. Visit ogunquitplayhouse.org and follow @ogunquitplayhouse on all social media platforms.

About The Music Hall

The Music Hall is a performing arts center featuring curated entertainment from around the world in two theaters in its downtown Portsmouth, New Hampshire campus—one, a landmark 1878 Victorian theater, designated an American Treasure for the Arts by the National Park Service’s Save America's Treasures Program, the other the intimate Music Hall Lounge around the corner.

