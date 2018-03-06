Elizabeth Stanley Will Headline JAGGED LITTLE PILL at A.R.T.

It has just been announced that Elizabeth Stanley will lead the cast of The American Repertory Theatre's staging of Alanis Morissette's landmark album Jagged Little PIll.

JAGGED LITTLE PILL will make its musical debut in May 2018 at American Repertory Theatre. ART Artistic Director and Tony winner Diane Paulus (Pippin) is set to direct, with book written by Diablo Cody (Juno, Young Adult), and orchestrations by Pulitzer Prize winner Tom Kitt (Next to Normal).

Elizabeth Stanley has originated the roles of Dyanne in Million Dollar Quartet and Allison in Cry-Baby. Her previous credits also include Claire in the 2014 revival of On the Town, April in the Tony Award-winning revival of Company, and Kira in the First National Tour of Xanadu. Off-Broadway, she played Gussie in James Lapine's production of Merrily We Roll Along (City Center Encores!) and The Nurse in Hello, Again (Transport Group). TV: "Black Box," "Think Tank," "Made In Jersey," "Fringe," "The Chappelle Show," and "PBS Great Performances: Company."

The American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.) at Harvard University is a leading force in the American theater, producing groundbreaking work in Cambridge and beyond. The A.R.T. was founded in 1980 by Robert Brustein, who served as Artistic Director until 2002, when he was succeeded by Robert Woodruff. Diane Paulus began her tenure as Artistic Director in 2008. Under the leadership of Paulus and Executive Producer Diane Borger, the A.R.T. seeks to expand the boundaries of theater by programming events that immerse audiences in transformative theatrical experiences.

Throughout its history, the A.R.T. has been honored with many distinguished awards, including the Tony Award for Best New Play for All the Way (2014); consecutive Tony Awards for Best Revival of a Musical for Pippin (2013) and The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess (2012), both of which Paulus directed; a Pulitzer Prize; a Jujamcyn Prize for outstanding contribution to the development of creative talent; the Regional Theatre Tony Award; and numerous Elliot Norton and IRNE Awards.





