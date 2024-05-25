Eliane Elias to Headline at Sony Hall; 'TIME AND AGAIN' Album Due in June

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Internationally renowned Brazilian pianist, composer and vocalist Eliane Elias will make her Sony Hall debut on Friday, June 14th. This appearance is in conjunction with the June 28th release of here new album TIME AND AGAIN. Which proves once more she is a multi-faceted, groundbreaking artist who continues to reach new heights in a brilliant career spanning decades. Straight off of her last two albums which earned GRAMMY and Latin GRAMMY Awards plus multiple nominations, TIME AND AGAIN gives us Elias' unique blend of her Brazilian roots and her mastery of jazz, R&B and popular song. The album marks her third recording for Candid Records and will be released June 28, 2024, on vinyl, CD and all streaming platforms.

The first single “SEMPRE” released May 17 features special guest, legendary Brazilian composer, singer and pop star, Djavan. Eliane states, “I wrote the tune ‘Sempre' (Always) with Djavan in mind, realizing what we have in common and where our lives in music intersect. The lyric talks about how we come from the same place, about our music carrying the sound of the country that formed us both, and about our love of performing and bringing that love and music to people.” The second single “At First Sight” will be released June 14th in conjunction with her Sony Hall debut.

LISTEN TO SEMPRE (ft. Djavan)

Produced by Eliane with her long-standing team of Marc Johnson and Steve Rodby TIME AND AGAIN showcases Elias' exceptional songwriting with 8 original compositions. Featured musicians on the album include guitarists Conrado Goys, Marcus Teixeira and Daniel Santiago, along with Marc Johnson on acoustic bass, Marcelo Mariano on electric bass, and drummers Edu Ribeiro and Cuca Teixeira. Guest artists include vibraphonist Mike Mainieri, drummer Peter Erskine, the exceptional guitarist Bill Frisell, percussionists Marivaldo Dos Santos and Davi Vieira, and the background vocals of Mark Kibble. Eliane first invited Mark Kibble, the arranger for Take 6 on her 2015 GRAMMY winning album Made in Brazil. “For TIME AND AGAIN Mark created background vocals on 6 of the 8 songs. I really feel we have a special affinity in the music and together, we've created a very unique sound,” says Eliane.

About the Music

The music on TIME AND AGAIN reflects the level of artistry and ingenuity Elias has demonstrated throughout her career. The overarching melody of the opening track, “At First Sight” is a story by itself, but the lyric and music together reveal just how overwhelming and ultimately exhilarating it feels to fall in love in an instant. “Falo do Amor” (I Talk About Love) is dedicated to Eliane's granddaughter, Lucy, whom she says is a constant source of joy and inspiration. “It's Time” is a standout track highlighting Eliane's seductive vocal sound which gracefully rides over the pulsing groove and lockdown rhythm work by bassist Marc Johnson and drummer Peter Erskine. “How Many Times” is a dreamy, hypnotic sonic adventure with supple contributions by two special guests – vibraphonist Mike Maineiri and guitar great Bill Frisell. Rounding out the album, “A Volta” (The Return) is a contemporary Brazilian groove set in ¾ time. The Portuguese lyric describes that feeling of anticipation waiting for something or someone to return. “Making Honey” is a fun, tongue-in-cheek second-line groove where Eliane wonders if others can recognize romance all around as she does. “Too Late,” the final track, portrays someone in the throes of regret over a relationship that reached its end.

Over the course of her distinguished career, Eliane Elias has consistently displayed the ability to integrate the many artistic roles she takes on. This is another landmark recording marking Eliane Elias' brilliant musical journey.

More about Eliane Elias

With now 32 albums and over 2.5 million albums sold to date, Eliane Elias has a strong presence on Spotify with almost 500 million streams and over 33 million Spotify listens of her song “Little Paradise.” She has toured 77 countries, is a four-time Gold Disc Award recipient, a three-time Best Vocal Album winner in Japan and winner of the 2018 Edison Lifetime Achievement Award in Holland to name a few accolades. Her 2019 and 2021 albums (Love Stories and Mirror Mirror) were both voted “Downbeat's Best Album of the Year - Masterpiece” and as most of her previous releases, her recordings hit #1 on the jazz charts worldwide. Eilane has received eleven GRAMMY and Latin GRAMMY nominations, in 5 different categories with two GRAMMYS and two Latin GRAMMY Award wins to date. Her 2022 GRAMMY and Latin GRAMMY winning album Mirror Mirror, showcased her mastery of the piano and improvisation in a collection of duets with Chucho Valdés and Chick Corea. With 2023's GRAMMY and LATIN GRAMMY nominated follow up Quietude, her intoxicating vocals took center stage singing Brazilian standards. With this latest album, her songwriting skills are once again in the forefront showcasing her alluring voice and masterful musicianship, cementing her status as the reigning queen of Brazilian jazz.

Photo credit courtesy of Artist Management