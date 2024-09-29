Election Stress Buster A SIMPLE HERSTORY to Play The Tank in November

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A Simple Herstory - a Webby Award-honored and Telly Award-winning theatrical, multi-platform, audio fiction exploration of the 100+ women who have run for President of the United States - will throw a pre-election day party on November 3rd at The Tank (312 West 36th Street, 7PM) to build community, audience, and raise a couple a bucks in small change for A SIMPLE HERSTORY - SEASON 2.

The party will include tasty treats & spirited beverages, festive shenanigans, music, dancing, and raucous selects from the forthcoming season.

New York's choice cast includes Florencia Lozano (Brooklyn Laundry), David Shih (Life of Pi), Colleen Werthmann (Kara & Emma & Barbara & Miranda).

Crew includes Meghan Finn (The Tank), Jonathan A. Golberg (The Land Whale Murders), Jenny Turner Hall (Marvel's Wastelanders: Wolverine), Donya K. Washington (McCarter Theatre), Jocelyn Kuritsky (The Muse Project).

Jocelyn Kuritsky, creator of the series, will host the event. Pete McCabe will produce.

MORE ABOUT THE RAUCOUS SELECTS...

On Sunday, November 3rd, excerpts from the forthcoming Season 2 will be staged LIVE at The Tank in a pre ELECTION STRESS BUSTER EVENT. The event will double as a final get-to-the-polls romp and a fundraiser for the second season of the show.

Season 2 selections revolves around the life and times of Margaret Chase Smith who ran for President in 1964. She was a member of the Republican Party and the first woman to serve in both houses of Congress. While it is an audio drama, Season 2 borrows from 20th-century film styles to create a complex portrait of the Senator from Maine, challenging preconceived notions, historical facts, and our perceptions of American culture. As with Season 1, it takes a lesser-known story, presents it, and then works to deconstruct it.

Jocelyn Kuritsky (Series Creator, Executive Producer) is an actor/creator. Hailed as "one of the queens of the downtown irregulars," she has performed in many stage productions, as well as on television, in film, and in audio fiction. Jocelyn is the founder of the The Muse Project, an experimental initiative that centers women theater actors (recently awarded the NYIT Ellen Stewart Award). With Muse, she created A Simple Herstory, a Webby-honored and Telly-winning multi-platform podcast series about the women who have run for President. She is also the actor-in-residence of the award winning immersive theater company, Woodshed Collective. Along with her Woodshed colleagues, she's a conceiver of Broadway's Tony Award nominated KPOP. jocelynkuritsky.com

Jonathan A. Goldberg (Series Executive Producer, S1 & S2 Writer) is an internationally produced playwright, poet, and audio dramatist. His work has been staged at: The Public Theater, HERE, Ars Nova, Wooly Mammoth, Theatricum Botanicum, Mixed Blood, and others. He's won multiple awards including: The Israel Baron Award, Best Podcast at the Bright, Moscow and Prague film festivals; best of Fringe at SF fringe and more. Is is the co-creator of the Roi Gold Podcast network and is a creator of such podcasts as Fall of the House of Sunshine, The Land Whale Murders, and Radio Free Mushroom America He has an MFA from the Tisch School of the Arts.

Jenny Turner Hall (Series Executive Producer, S2 Co-Writer) is a Peabody Award Winner and a Writer/Director/Producer at the forefront of multi-platform storytelling. She wrote and directed the audio fiction series Mars Patel and Marvel's Wastelanders: Wolverine and has a television series in development with ABC.

Meghan Finn (Series Presenting Partner, S2 Excerpts Director) Artistic Director of The Tank. Her directorial work has been seen at the Tank, 3LD Art & Technology Center, CSC, the V&A, Serpentine Galleries London, The Wexner Center, SCAD, The Logan Center for the Arts in Chicago, Museo Jumex Mexico City, Powerhouse Theater, The Power Plant, Canadian Stage, Clubbed Thumb, HERE, The Brick, The Bushwick Starr, Soho Gallery, PS122, Dixon Place, Soho Rep, Ars Nova, Montclair State, New Georges, The Flea, The Brooklyn Army Terminal for Creative Time, The Roes Theater Athens Greece, and the OnStage! Festival in Rome and Milan. BA Theater USC, MFA Directing Brooklyn College.

Donya K. Washington (Series Executive Producer, S1 Director - she/her/hers): BOLD Associate Artistic Director, McCarter Theatre; formerly Director of Repertory Producing, Festival Producer, Oregon Shakespeare Festival. As a director: People's Light (Malvern, PA); Ashland New Plays Festival (Ashland, OR); The Old Globe (San Diego); A Simple Herstory, Season 1 (podcast); Actor's Express, Alliance Theatre (Atlanta); Seven Devils New Play Foundry (McCall, Idaho); Playwrights Realm, Target Margin Theatre (NYC); Shakespeare in Paradise (Nassau, the Bahamas); Penobscot Theatre (Bangor, Maine). 2008/2010 Women's Project Lab. Van Lier Directing Fellow 2009, Second Stage Theatre. MFA, Directing - Brown University/Trinity Rep; BFA, Tisch School of the Arts, NYU.

Florencia Lozano (Margaret Chase Smith) Theatre: ALL OF ME, BROOKLYN LAUNDRY, WET BRAIN (Lortel Nom Best Featured Performer), SPINDLE SHUTTLE NEEDLE, FUN WITH PANIC ATTACKS (which she also wrote), RINSE/REPEAT, DEVIL OF CHOICE, AND SHE WOULD STAND LIKE THIS.., WINNERS, PLACEBO, MACBETH, WHERE'S MY MONEY?,DIRTY STORY. TV: Bull, Gossip Girl, Blue Bloods, Ugly Betty, Law and Order:SVU&CI, Madame Secretary, Kevin Can Wait, The Blacklist, Enemy Within, The Baker and The Beauty, One Life to Live, General Hospital, Keep Breathing & NARCOS (both on NETFLIX). Films: LIFE AFTER YOU (co-writer, producer, actor.), CRYBABY BRIDGE, PERFECT STRANGER, THE MINISTERS. Member LAByrinth theatre and Ensemble Studio Theatre MFA-NYU BA-Brown.

David Shih (Clyde/Bill) Theater: Life of Pi (Broadway/A.R.T.), The Far Country (Yale Rep / CT Critics Circle Award: Best Featured Actor in a Play), SUMO (La Jolla Playhouse), Will Eno's Gnit (TFANA), Kim's Convenience (Westport Country Playhouse), KPOP (Ars Nova), Awake and Sing! (NAATCO/The Public), ONCE UPON A (korean) TIME (Ma-Yi Theater), The Paper Dreams of Harry Chin (Indiana Rep). TV/Film: "Law & Order," "Billions," "Hunters," "City on a Hill," "Iron Fist," "The Path," "Blindspot," "Elementary," "Madam Secretary," "The Blacklist," "Unforgettable," The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Eighth Grade, Mr. Sushi, Saving Face. Voice of Eddie Toh in Grand Theft Auto V.

Colleen Werthmann (Host/Eleanor Roosevelt) was most recently seen here at The Tank in Ariel Stess's KARA & EMMA & BARBARA & MIRANDA, directed by Meghan Finn. Colleen is an Emmy-nominated comedy writer (Daily Show, Nightly Show, Oscars, etc.). She's also a founding member of The Civilians (Mr. Burns, GONE MISSING, THE LADIES, etc.) and the experimental theater group Elevator Repair Service (GATZ, TOTAL FICTIONAL LIE, etc.). Off-Broadway: Public, NYTW, Playwrights Horizons. Film/TV: Sisters, The Sopranos, Sex and the City, Law & Order(s).

Grace Flavien (Stage Manager) is a Brooklyn born, Atlanta raised multi-hyphenate: singer, songwriter, actor, arts admin, and graphic designer. Previously, she was Kate in If/Then at Gallery Players Theatre and she has been featured as a soloist in 54 Sings INSIDE and Northshore vs Westerberg: A Beautifully Mean Miscast at 54 Below. She also has performed in the Bound For Broadway showcase at the Triad Theatre. When she's not performing, she enjoys immersing herself in other arts projects, such as A Simple Herstory Podcast. This is her 3rd time stage managing for this workshop and she hopes you enjoy the show as much as she does! grace.flavien.com @grace_flavien

Peter McCabe (Stress Buster Event Producer) is a New York based writer, teacher, actor, producer and dramaturg. He writes off-off Broadway plays, and burlesque operas, has taught writing and literature at the City University of New York, has acted professionally since 1987, produced LIZZIE, a rock and roll musical about the double bludgeoness Lizzie Borden, SHAKEN NOT STIRRED an immersive concert of the music of James Bond, and was the Resident Dramaturg at the HERE Arts Center from 2009 -2020 where he assisted in the development of inter-disciplinary theater work.

Season 2 previously received a multi-evening workshop presentation at Vassar's Powerhouse Theater Program in the summer of 2024. Florencia Lozano and Colleen Werthmann in A Simple Herstory, Powerhouse Theater Season 2024. Photo by Buck Lewis.