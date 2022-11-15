Early Music New York Presents A BAROQUE CHRISTMAS, December 11, 18, 25
Featuring works by Marc-Antoine Charpentier, Michael Praetorius, Antonio de Salazar and Marco da Gagliano.
For the first time in more than a decade, Frederick Renz and the musicians of Early Music New York will present one of their most popular holiday programs - A Baroque Christmas - featuring men's voices and instruments performing anonymous English broadsides and Scottish airs, along with works by Marc-Antoine Charpentier, Michael Praetorius, Antonio de Salazar and Marco da Gagliano.
"While Christmas is one holiday, it is observed in different parts of the world in myriad ways," says Frederick Renz, Director of Early Music New York. "Each nation brings its own musical language to the Christmas season, and while the message may be the same, the music couldn't be more different. This program will sample baroque holiday traditional works from Scotland, France, Germany, Spain, Italy and England."
He adds, "We look forward to performing once again in the intimate and atmospheric St. James Chapel of the Cathedral of St. John the Divine, where we have been an Artist-in-Residence from our first seasons. It is a setting especially conducive to the spirit of the works we perform every December, and it will be a joy to share music there again with our audiences."
A Baroque Christmas
Carols, Noels, Villancicos, Chorales
Sunday, December 11 at 2 pm • Sunday, December 18 at 2 pm and 5 pm
Sunday, December 25 (Christmas Day) at 2 pm and 5 pm
Cathedral Church of St. John the Divine, 112th Street and Amsterdam Avenue, NYC
Early Music New York, Frederick Renz, Director
Vocal Consort Accompanied by Recorders, Lute, Guitar, Musette and Viola da gamba
Tickets
$40.00 reserved seats, except $50.00 reserved seats for December 25 at 2 pm
$20.00 student (w/valid ID, available at door, day of, when available)
Tickets available by phone (212-280-0330), on-line (www.EarlyMusicNY.org) and at the door, half an hour prior to performance.
Group discounts available by telephone. All major credit cards accepted.
November 15, 2022
