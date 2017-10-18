EXCLUSIVE: First Look at Carmen Cusack and Company in BRIGHT STAR Onstage in Los Angeles

Presented by Center Theatre Group, "Bright Star" will open at the Ahmanson Theatre on Friday, October 20. The Tony Award-nominated Best Musical, with music, lyrics and story by Grammy, Emmy and Oscar winner Steve Martin and Grammy winner Edie Brickell, is currently in previews and is directed by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Josh Rhodes. Performances will continue through November 19, 2017. BroadwayWorld has an exclusive first look at the cast onstage in Los Angeles below!

The cast includes "Bright Star" Tony Award nominee Carmen Cusak, Stephen Lee Anderson, David Atkinson, Jeff Austin, Maddie Shea Baldwin, Jeff Blumenkrantz, Allison Briner-Dardenne, PatRick Cummings, Kaitlyn Davidson, A.J. Shively, Devin Archer, Kelly Baker, Audrey Cardwell, Max Chernin, Robin De Lano, Richard Gatta, David Kirk Grant, Donna Louden, Kevin McMahon, Alessa Neeck, Robert Pieranunzi and Michael Starr.

The production is designed by Tony Award winner Eugene Lee, with costumes by Tony Award winner Jane Greenwood, lighting by Obie Award winner and Tony Award nominee Japhy Weideman and sound by Drama Desk Award winner and Tony Award nominee Nevin Steinberg.

Inspired by a real event, this original musical tells a sweeping tale of love and redemption set against the rich backdrop of the American South in the 1920s and '40s. Propelled by an ensemble of onstage musicians and dancers, the story unfolds as a rich tapestry of deep emotion, beautiful melodies and enthralling performances.

Photo Credit: Craig Schwartz

