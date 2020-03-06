EMOJILAND Superfan Saves the Day with BroadwayCon Cosplay!
It was cosplay to the rescue tonight at Emojiland the Musical as one of the show's superfans saved the day with her BroadwayCon ensemble!
When swing Shelby Acosta was tapped to stand in for star Lesli Margherita, the show found itself without a costume for her. To solve their last-minute emergency, the show reached out to a cosplayer to loan her impressive replica of the Princess Emoji look!
The production expressed its gratitude for the emergency outfit on Instagram tonight, along with a side-by-side comparison of the two. Check out their post below!
Our fans are true sheroes! @nyssasaralee crafted this incredible homemade ?? costume for @bwaycon and saved the day by lending it to us when we needed a costume for our swing Shelby Acosta (@sla11), who performed the role tonight. Let's all give a shoutout to Nyssa for coming to the rescue!
A post shared by Emojiland ? (@emojimusical) on Mar 6, 2020 at 7:03pm PST
Emojiland will run through March 19, 2020 at The Duke on 42nd Street in New 42nd Street Studios (229 West 42nd Street, between 7th and 8th Avenues).
Not to be confused with, and very much unlike The Emoji Movie, Emojiland is an electric ensemble piece about a diverse community of archetypes who take one another at face value: a smiling face dealing with depression; a princess who doesn't want a prince; a skull dying for deletion; a nerd face too smart for his own good; a face with sunglasses who can't see past his own reflection; and a police officer and construction worker who just want to work together. When a software update threatens to destroy life as they know it, Emojiland faces the most fundamental questions a society - and a heart - can face: Who are we? And who matters?
