ELLE WORLD Experience Coming to NYC to Celebrate LEGALLY BLONDE Anniversary and New Prequel Series

In celebration of the upcoming launch of the prequel series Elle and the 25th anniversary of Legally Blonde, New York's Hall des Lumières will be reimagined as “Elle World” on June 20.

The one-day-only experience is open to the public and will offer fans a chance to immerse themselves in the world of Elle Woods. Starting June 10th at 8am ET, reservations for entry can be made at ElleWorldNYC.com to confirm a spot; they are first-come, first-served.

The immersive experience will feature a high-energy stage program with live improv, a “Bend & Snap” drag showcase, a Legally Blonde-inspired trivia game show, and custom-curated activations such as a nostalgic yearbook photo studio, powered by L'Oréal Paris, Nexxus, Dove, T-Mobile, Shopbop, and uniball. There will also be exclusive swag, giveaways and special guest appearances.

“Elle Woods forever changed my life, and I always carry her with me. Over the years, I’ve been inspired by the way people have connected to her ambition, optimism, and determination to challenge expectations. I’m so excited for fans to immerse themselves in Elle World and to share her story with a new generation,” said Reese Witherspoon.

Elle, the forthcoming Legally Blonde prequel series, follows Elle Woods in 1995 as she navigates the tumultuous waters of high school. The coming-of-age series explores the formative life experiences that shaped her into the iconic trailblazer audiences first met 25 years ago. Elle premieres exclusively on Prime Video on July 1, 2026.

Stage and film director Jason Moore, who helmed Broadway's Avenue Q, Shrek the Musical, and the first Pitch Perfect movie, directed the first two episodes of Season One and also serves as an executive producer.

The Season One cast includes Lexi Minetree as Elle Woods, June Diane Raphael as Elle’s mother Eva, and Tom Everett Scott as her father Wyatt, alongside Jacob Moskovitz, Gabrielle Policano, Chandler Kinney, Zac Looker, and Amy Pietz. Recurring cast members include Jessica Belkin, Danielle Chand, Matt Oberg, Chloe Wepper, Logan Shroyer, Sharon Taylor, David Burtka, Brad Harder, Kayla Maisonet, Lisa Yamada, and James Van Der Beek.

Created by Laura Kittrell (High School, Insecure), Elle is co-showrun and executive produced by Kittrell and Caroline Dries. Reese Witherspoon, Lauren Neustadter, Amanda Brown and Marc Platt also serve as executive producers. Bryan J. Raber and Asmita Paranjape serve as producers, with Josie Craven and Jen Regan as supervising producers.

The original Legally Blonde film received much praise upon its initial release in 2001 and has become a fan favorite in the years since. The movie spawned a sequel, also starring Witherspoon, and a Broadway musical. Debuting in 2007, the musical starred Laura Bell Bundy and Christian Borle, and received seven Tony nominations.

Photo Credit: Jessica Brooks/Prime Video