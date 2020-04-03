Drew Gasparini Releases New Single 'On The Edge' Featuring Bonnie Milligan

Today it was announced that composer Drew Gasparini released the second single off his upcoming album, We Aren't Kids Anymore (Original Studio Cast). The new song is called "On The Edge" and features lead vocals by Bonnie Milligan (Head Over Heels). The song expresses the cyclical nature of trying to achieve your dreams as an artist - how every step of life, or every new piece of art, feels like you are on the edge of breaking out over and over again.

Listen to "On The Edge" below!

"One of the themes of this album is perseverance," said Drew Gasparini. "'On The Edge' is an anthem for anyone who feels like they've been on the precipice forever and is wondering if they should just quit. It's a reminder that most 'overnight successes' have been cutting their teeth and putting in the work well beyond their 10,000 hours."

"I am beyond excited for the world to hear Drew's new album!" said Bonnie Milligan. "He creates some of the catchiest tunes that cut right to the heart. Truly, his talent knows no bounds. 'On The Edge' happens to be one of my absolute favorites."

We Aren't Kids Anymore explores the collision of artistic expression and the realities of growing up. How do we hold on to our childhood dreams and ideals as adult disillusionment sets in? How do we sustain life as artists without settling for others' definitions of success? And how do we recover when we lose those battles? These songs were born of Gasparini's journey forging a creative path and navigating the world at large, and his desire to offer empathy and hope to everyone doing the same.

The full digital album will be released on April 10, 2020. In addition to Bonnie Milligan, the full album cast features Nicholas Christopher (Hamilton), Lilli Cooper (Tootsie), Raymond J. Lee (Soft Power), and Colton Ryan (Girl from the North Country). The first single off the album, "When I Go," was released on March 27.

The album is being released by Craft Recordings/Concord Theatricals, and is a new theatrical song cycle that Concord Theatricals will also license worldwide for live performance by professional and amateur theatres. Concord Music Publishing represents Gasparini's song catalog. Theatres interested in licensing the show for performance should visit concordtheatricals.com.

The album is produced by Justin Goldner for Funky Butter Productions, Drew Gasparini and Erica Rotstein, and made possible thanks to the support of Executive Producers Bobbie Theodore and Jana Shea. Orchestrations and vocal arrangements are by Justin Goldner and Drew Gasparini. Album musicians are Natalie Tenenbaum, Jake Goldbas, Drew Gasparini, Geoff Countryman and Justin Goldner.





