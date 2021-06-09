Dreamstage Announces Inauguaral Virtual Pride Celebration

DREAMSTAGE, the pioneering HD live streaming platform, is excited to announce its inaugural Virtual PRIDE Celebration, June 25 [9:30pm-12am EDT] + 26 [8:00pm-10:30pm EDT]. The two-day celebration will be headlined by Big Freedia and LP, with Trixie Mattel, Dawn Richard, Dorian Electra, MAN ON MAN, Bratty, Jake Wesley Rogers, Miz Cracker and Mercy Bell. Tickets on sale now.

Last June, with COVID ravaging the world, PRIDE events were largely cancelled. In the past 12 months we have endured much, lost many, have seen a spate of attacks against the trans community on the right. While the world is beginning to open up now thanks to vaccinations, it is important to remember all that has been fought for and achieved the past 50+ years, and to allow us all to celebrate, just a little bit, while not forgetting that there is much still to be accomplished, for full equality for all. With this two-night Virtual PRIDE, DREAMSTAGE hopes to bring people together from across the globe, to cherish unity and community.

"I love Pride," notes BIg Freedia. "It's important for us to celebrate who we are everyday, but the fact that each June we stop and honor the LGBTQ community is another example of how far we have come as a country! But until we are all safe from discrimination and violence, there will be a need to Pride!"

LP adds, "Very excited and honored to be playing DREAMSTAGE Pride celebration on June 26th!! Pride changes lives and reminds us of the importance of community."

The two days of the Virtual PRIDE Celebration will re-air in full on Sunday, June 27 [12:00pm-5pm EDT], with Saturday's performances followed by Friday's.

DREAMSTAGE was launched last August by by CEO Thomas Hesse (former President of Sony Music for Global Digital Business and U.S. Sales/Distribution), CTO Scott Chasin (serial entrepreneur with a track record of successfully founding and growing startups, including ProtectWise and MX Logic), and Artistic Director Jan Vogler (internationally known cellist and director of the Dresden Music Festival).

Last month DREAMSTAGE announced a strategic investment from global streaming service Deezer [press release here], while hosting incredible performances from Yo-Yo Ma (co-sponsored by Audible), Sean Paul, Live from Jamaica, Rodrigo y Gabriela and slenderbodies, Rodney Atkins and Jeris Johnson. Their successful series, Broadway Stories & Songs hosted by renowned musical director Ted Sperling, continues this month thru June 12, with upcoming performances from Bedouin Soundclash on June 12, Strata-East at 50 on June 16, Train on June 25 and Owen on July 7.