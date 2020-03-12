Dramatists Guild Calls for Government Arts Aid Due to Covid-19
Read a statement from The Dramatists Guild of America regarding the suspension of Broadway shows due to the coronavirus.
"The Dramatists Guild lauds the Broadway community for its decision to cancel performances in response to the Coronavirus.
We don't know everything about the pandemic, but we have more than enough information to know that public gatherings like theatrical performances pose a serious threat to public safety.
While the announced shutdown is only aimed at theatres in New York with over 500 seats, we feel that the health crisis effects smaller spaces, too, and those not necessarily within the borders of the greater metropolitan area. So we urge theatres of every size, in any locale where cases have been reported, to take Broadway's lead and consider postponement of their current and upcoming productions, until such time as medical experts have determined performances to be safe again.
While we feel it is necessary to curtail gatherings of hundreds of people in enclosed spaces at this dangerous moment, we are mindful of the great financial hardship that such shutdowns will have for those who make their living in the theatre, including many Guild members. So, while we are calling for the industry to protect itself and its audiences, we also expect and demand a governmental response that provides sufficient public assistance in proportion to the damage being wrought."
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Following an emergency meeting held today by The Broadway League BroadwayWorld has learned that all Broadway performances are cancelled beginning at 5... (read more)
All Tickets For WEST SIDE STORY, TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD, JAGGED LITTLE PILL and More Will Be $50 Through March
The producers of To Kill a Mockingbird, West Side Story, The Lehman Trilogy, Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, and The Book of Mormon, have announced t... (read more)
How To Exchange Or Cancel Your Broadway Tickets Due To Coronavirus Travel Cancellations
Broadway performances are all playing as scheduled amid the Coronavirus outbreak. There are now 19 confirmed cases in New York City, though media repo... (read more)
WICKED is Holding an Open Casting Call, Seeking Fiyero and Fiyero Understudies for Broadway and National Tour
Wicked is seeking future Fiyero and Fiyero understudies for Broadway and the National Tour.... (read more)
Equity Releases Statement In Response to Limits on Public Gatherings, Says Assistance is Needed for Arts Workers
Kate Shindle, President of Actors' Equity Association, released the following statement in reaction to the District of Columbia, the Bay Area and Wash... (read more)
Debut of the Month: Meet Ezra Menas of JAGGED LITTLE PILL!
On December 5, 2019, Broadway officially got a little bit more ironic, when Jagged Little Pill opened at the Broadhurst Theatre. Based on the beloved ... (read more)