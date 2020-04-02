Drama League Replaces 2020 Awards Ceremony with Digital Gratitude Event

The Drama League has just announced that it will host the Gratitude Awards- a one-time-only digital fundraiser that shares the gift of gratitude within the theater community, to which the theater community will share with NYC, and NYC will extend to all.

The 86th Awards Nominations Event, which was to be held at Sardi's on April 16, along with the Awards Luncheon, which was to be held at the Marriott Marquis on May 15, will no longer take place in-person this spring, due to government social distancing regulations.

Although The Drama League's mission offers support directly to stage directors, they are the champions of performers, designers, theater workers, and administrators who all come together to make theater happen. This digital event will celebrate and be inclusive of participation from all workers in the theater community, while funding the many opportunities stage directors will need so they can lead shows back onto stages and audiences back into seats. As long as we continue to stand together, keep the ghost light on, and support one another, we are all winners.

The Drama League Awards, which recognize outstanding achievements on and off Broadway, is a tradition we have been honored to provide since 1935. This year, as the world and its theater community face unique challenges, its need for celebration is different. The traditional Drama League awards process will therefore be delayed due to the ongoing citywide response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and will return at an appropriate time. But while those and the NYC theater season are paused, we are happy to celebrate a different set of excellence, recognizing the extraordinary acts of heroism in the theatrical community on and behind the scenes every day.

The Gratitude Awards Nominations and Show dates will be released in the coming weeks, along with information on virtual attendance and participation. Tickets will be on sale shortly, in the meantime you can donate here. Follow @dramaleague & #GratitudeAwards on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for more updates as new digital programming and fundraising opportunities are released.





