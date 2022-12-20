Drama League Awards Set 2023 Date
Nominations for the 2022-23 Broadway and Off-Broadway season will be announced on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 11am.
The 89th Annual Drama League Awards has set its date for 2023!Tthe historic, highly anticipated annual luncheon ceremony and its pre-event industry reception will be presented at The Ziegfeld Ballroom (141 W 54th St, NYC) on Friday, May 19, 2023 at 12:00PM.
Nominations for the 2022-23 Broadway and Off-Broadway season will be announced on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 11am, at a location to be announced shortly. Keeping in the tradition of honoring the outstanding accomplishments of the theatrical community, as they have since 1935, Drama League Awards will be bestowed in the following categories:
- Distinguished Performance Award
- Outstanding Production of a Play
- Outstanding Production of a Musical
- Outstanding Revival of a Play
- Outstanding Revival of a Musical
- Outstanding Direction of a Play
- Outstanding Direction of a Musical
- Founders Award for Excellence in Directing
- Distinguished Achievement in Musical Theater
- Contribution to the Theater Award
- The Gratitude Award
Broadway and Off-Broadway productions will need to have been in previews between April 21, 2022 - April 23, 2023, to be eligible for this season's Drama League Awards.
First presented in 1922 and formalized in 1935, The Drama League Awards are a core service to the theater community of The Drama League, an arts organization that has provided vital support to the field and its artists for over a century. The organization's mission provides the nation's only full-time, lifelong creative home for stage directors and the audiences that enjoy their work across the world. For a complete list of productions and performers that have won Drama League Awards in the event's history, as well as all past honorees, click here.
Drama League members have voting privileges in the competitive award categories. Drama League memberships are open to industry professionals, artists, and audience members. They are tax-deductible and support The Drama League's programs that provide vital career support for directors; members enjoy access to exclusive members-only events, house seats to Broadway and Off-Broadway shows, and more. Members must be in good standing by April 15, 2023 in order to vote on this year's awards. To become a voting member, visit dramaleague.org/membership or call (212) 244-9494, ext. 101.
The Drama League is grateful for support from its generous donors and current Drama League Awards Sponsors. More information on sponsoring the event can be found at dramaleague.org/awards.
December 20, 2022
