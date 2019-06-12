Drag Superstars Ginger Minj & Jinkx Monsoon Join XANADU National Tour

XANADU, the hilarious roller-skating musical adventure, returns in a national tour with some fierce new twists! RuPaul's Drag Race stars Ginger Minj and Jinkx Monsoon have joined the tour as the salty sisters of the lead character, Kira!

XANADU follows the beautiful Greek muse Kira, as she journeys from the heavens of Mount Olympus to Venice Beach, circa 1980, on a quest to inspire scrappy artist-on-the-rise Sonny, to achieve the greatest artistic creation of all time - the first ROLLER DISCO! But when Kira stumbles into forbidden love with Sonny, a mere mortal, her sisters take matters into their own hands.

Based on the 1980 cult film starring Olivia Newton-John, the Tony Award®-nominated musical features a book by Douglas Carter Beane and an original hit score by pop-rock legends Jeff Lynne (Electric Light Orchestra) and John Farrar. XANADU is a crowd-pleasing, feel-good bop of a Technicolor musical that has audiences jumping out of their seats in tongue-popping bliss!.

XANADU will be visiting the following cities in 2019/2020 with additional cities to be announced: Cincinnati*, Syracuse, Boston, Philadelphia, Detroit*, Washington, D.C.*, Indianapolis*, Buffalo, Cleveland*, Ft. Lauderdale, Orlando*, Charlotte* and San Francisco. (*denotes a Live Nation Theatricals venue city).





