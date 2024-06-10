Downtown Alliance Brings Lunchtime Summer Concert Series to Lower Manhattan

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Alliance for Downtown New York kicks off a free summer concert series on June 12 that will entertain Lower Manhattan's lunchtime crowds with six weeks of music and dance performances. The performances will feature nationally recognized artists bringing exhilarating sounds of jazz, blues, salsa, bolero, cha-cha-cha, soul and pop music along with exciting tap, swing, and modern jazz dancing to downtown New York. All concerts are free to attend.



Concerts will take place each Wednesday at 12 p.m., beginning on June 12 and lasting until July 17, with locations alternating between 140 Broadway and the Oculus World Trade Center's North Plaza. The series expands on the Alliance's Art Is All Around campaign, which features public art and performances that can be enjoyed throughout the neighborhood. Music and movement for the concert series will be programmed by esteemed New York musician and producer Svetlana Shmulyian.



“These exciting performances will give you the perfect excuse to spend time soaking in the summer weather in Lower Manhattan and maybe even give you a workout,” said Downtown Alliance president Jessica Lappin.



To celebrate the launch of the performance series, Reel New York City will be hosting a free public art walking tour on the afternoon of June 12. The 60-minute tour explores a mighty collection of modern art sculptures in Lower Manhattan and uncovers hidden corners of the city while bringing guests into conversation with art, history and culture beyond the walls of a gallery or museum. To participate, guests can show up on June 12 at 140 Broadway at 2 p.m. and join the tour. The tour is limited to the first 20 people to sign up.

Art is All Around Performance Schedule:

June 12 – Lulada Club @ 140 Broadway

June 19 – Willerm Delisfort Project (Juneteenth performance) @ WTC's North Oculus Plaza

June 26 – Gina D'Soto Project @ 140 Broadway

July 3 – Svetlana & The New York Collective @ WTC's North Oculus Plaza

July 10 – Alphonso Horne and his Gotham Kings @ 140 Broadway

July 17 – Christopher McBride & the Whole Proof @ WTC's North Oculus Plaza