Douglas Sills, Kara Lindsay, Beth Malone & More to Star in GENIUS: A NEW MUSICAL COMEDY Staged Reading

GENIUS is based on the novel by Patrick Dennis, with a book by Michael Heitzman and Ilene Reid, music and lyrics by Ilene Reid, and direction by Michael Heitzman.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

BAD CINDERELLA Announces Broadway Closing Date Photo 1 BAD CINDERELLA Announces Broadway Closing Date
The Girls Upstairs: Stories of 1998's Ill-Fated FOLLIES Photo 2 The Girls Upstairs: Stories of 1998's Ill-Fated FOLLIES
WOLF PLAY, TITANIQUE & More Win at the 2023 Lucille Lortel Awards Photo 3 2023 Lucille Lortel Award Winners Announced
Everything We Know So Far About the 76th Annual Tony Awards Photo 4 Everything We Know So Far About the 76th Annual Tony Awards

Everything We Know So Far About the 76th Annual Tony Awards

Ogunquit Playhouse will present a staged reading of GENIUS: A New Musical Comedy, which will be held on Friday, May 19.

GENIUS is based on the novel by Patrick Dennis (Auntie Mame) with a book by Michael Heitzman and Ilene Reid, music and lyrics by Ilene Reid, and direction by Michael Heitzman. Incidental lyrics enhanced with Spanish translation by Jaime Lozano.

The cast for the May 2023 reading of GENIUS: A New Musical features Douglas Sills, Kevin Zak, Kara Lindsay, Beth Malone, Ashley Brown, Eddie Korbich, Francisca Muñoz, Ryah Nixon, Phillip Taratula, Jacob Gutierrez, Rob Colletti, Debra Cardona, Elíseo Román, Austin Colby, and Lara Hayhurst.

GENIUS will feature music direction by Andrea Grody, orchestrations and arrangements by Steven Bishop. Ruth E. Kramer will be the stage manager and Chris Gunn will provide stage direction.

GENIUS is a hilarious romp set in the sixties, starring the most selfish, irresponsible charmer ever to moon an Oscar audience: Leander Starr, a Hollywood director in the tradition of Orson Welles, whose artistic aspirations soar as high as his cheeks bounce.

Fleeing creditors, the IRS, and miscellaneous ex-wives, Starr escapes to Mexico City where he runs into legendary author, Patrick Dennis, who proceeds to skewer Starr and his hangers on with wit as dry as a gin martini.

MICHAEL HEITZMAN

(Director/Writer) is the Artistic Director for Musical Development at the historic Lucille Lortel Theatre. His longtime collaboration with Ilene Reid has garnered them a Grammy Award nomination for their song "Throw That Girl Around" from the Broadway musical Swing! Genius and their original musical Solana are both working toward their first productions. Recent directing credits: Charlie and the Chocolate Factory at Tuacahn Center for the Performing Arts (currently running), Beauty and the Beast and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, 42nd Street at The Ordway and Drury Lane Theater (Jeff Award nominee, Best Director), Beauty and the Beast PCLO, North Shore Music Theater, La Mirada. Newsies, Big River and Legally Blonde at Broadway at Music Circus. SHREK and Disney's The Little Mermaid (IRNE Award nominee, Best Director) at North Shore Music Theater and VICES (Jeff Award nominee, Best Director). Member of The Dramatists Guild and SDC. michaelheitzman.com

ILENE REID

(Book, Music and Lyrics) is one of the Grammy-nominated songwriters of Throw That Girl Around from the Broadway musical SWING! Her musical BINGO (THE WINNING MUSICAL) written with Michael Heitzman and David Holcenberg had a successful Off-Broadway run and continues to have numerous productions nationally and internationally. Currently in development, the original musical, Solana and original musical Godsplaining with Bookwriter, Manja Lyssy. Ilene, a proud member of The Dramatists Guild (2008-2009 Fellow) and Maestra, is also a private vocal coach in New York City and adjunct vocal professor at Indiana University.

STEVEN BISHOP

(Orchestrator and Arranger) is excited to have been named Arranger/Orchestrator for the upcoming shows, GENIUS and SOLANA, both penned by Heitzman & Reid. Other credits include re-scoring the critically acclaimed, completely reimagined revival of CAMELOT, which was seen throughout North America. His arrangements for television have been heard on The Today Show, AMC, Discovery, TNN's Nashville Now, and Bobby Jones Gospel Hour. Mr. Bishop has also been the Musical Supervisor for the Prince Music Theater in Philadelphia, winning acclaim for his compositional and orchestrational contributions to THE GREEN VIOLIN, a new musical which won several Barrymore awards, including best new score. His arrangements and orchestrations have been heard on the smash national tours of GREASE, starring Frankie Avalon, Chubby Checker, and Fabian, the Off-Broadway production of BINGO, and the National Tours of FAME, RING OF FIRE, ZIEGFELD, and THE MUSIC OF ANDREW LLOYD WEBBER. The recipient of the Bravo award for his outstanding contribution to the field of musical theatre, Mr. Bishop has musically directed or supervised over 200 productions including 5 in Seoul, Korea, and is in constant demand as a vocal and audition coach.



Placeholder
Vote Now


RELATED STORIES

Video: First Look at Judy McLane, Talia Suskauer & More in GYPSY Photo
Video: First Look at Judy McLane, Talia Suskauer & More in GYPSY

Watch highlights from Gypsy at Goodspeed Musicals starring Judy McLane, Talia Suskauer and more.

Video: Inside Rehearsals For EVITA at American Repertory Theater Photo
Video: Inside Rehearsals For EVITA at American Repertory Theater

BroadwayWorld has a first look inside rehearsals for EVITA at the American Repertory Theater, which beings performances May 17th and runs through July 16th. Get a first look at the company in action!

Video: Debbie Gibson Looks Back on Her Broadway Performances Photo
Video: Debbie Gibson Looks Back on Her Broadway Performances

Debbie Gibson appeared on CBS Mornings to discuss her upcoming tour. Gibson starred in '17 musicals in 17 years,' appearing in productions like Beauty & the Beast, Grease, Les Miserables, Gypsy, Cabaret, and more. Watch the video interview and get tickets to see Debbie Gibson in BroadwayWorld's 20th anniversary concert now!

New York Theatre Workshop Sets World Premieres for 2023/24 Season Photo
New York Theatre Workshop Sets World Premieres for 2023/24 Season

New York Theatre Workshop has announced its 2023/24 Season, the first programmed by Artistic Director Patricia McGregor. See full programming and see how to purchase tickets!


More Hot Stories For You

Three World Premieres & More Set for New York Theatre Workshop 2023/24 SeasonThree World Premieres & More Set for New York Theatre Workshop 2023/24 Season
Jaquel Spivey to Host the 13th Annual Roger Rees Awards for Excellence in Student PerformanceJaquel Spivey to Host the 13th Annual Roger Rees Awards for Excellence in Student Performance
FAT HAM, TITANIQUE, MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG & More Nominated for 12th Annual Off Broadway Alliance AwardsFAT HAM, TITANIQUE, MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG & More Nominated for 12th Annual Off Broadway Alliance Awards
Video: Watch the Cast of SHUCKED Record the Act 1 FinaleVideo: Watch the Cast of SHUCKED Record the Act 1 Finale

Videos

Video: Ben Has a Ball with Choreo from BAD CINDERELLA Video Video: Ben Has a Ball with Choreo from BAD CINDERELLA
Inside Rehearsals For EVITA at American Repertory Theater Video
Inside Rehearsals For EVITA at American Repertory Theater
Debbie Gibson Looks Back on Her Broadway Performances Video
Debbie Gibson Looks Back on Her Broadway Performances
Watch the Cast of SHUCKED Record the Act 1 Finale Video
Watch the Cast of SHUCKED Record the Act 1 Finale
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
DANCIN'
& JULIET
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel
THE THANKSGIVING PLAY
PARADE
SWEENEY TODD

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU