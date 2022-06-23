Dormeshia to Return to The Joyce Theater This Summer With RHYTHM IS LIFE

The Joyce Theater Foundation will welcome the return of percussive dance and one its greatest superstars this summer with the world premiere of Rhythm is Life. This latest work from Dormeshia, a celebration of both the art form she dominates and life itself, will play The Joyce Theater from July 26-31. Tickets, ranging in price from $10-$65, can be purchased at www.Joyce.org, or by calling JoyceCharge at 212-242-0800. Please note: ticket prices are subject to change. The Joyce Theater is located at 175 Eighth Avenue at West 19th Street. For more information and to read about The Joyce Theater's detailed health and safety protocols, including required face-coverings and proof of vaccination policies, please visit www.Joyce.org.

The go-to name for all things tap, Dormeshia makes a triumphant return to in-person performances at The Joyce with the world premiere of her latest electrifying creation, Rhythm is Life. Following up her critically-lauded 2019 production of And Still You Must Swing, Dormeshia's newest piece of percussive perfection draws on the collective pulse of life to create a meditative voyage of music and dance. Joined by a group of magnetic dancers and a live band, the dynamic Dormeshia creates a sensory kaleidoscope that is at once universal and invites everyone to find their very own groove.

* * *

ABOUT DORMESHIA

Dormeshia has been a part of almost every major tap movie or show since the 1980s. Accolades include an Astaire Award for Best Performance in After Midnight on Broadway; Bessie Awards for Outstanding Performance (Jason Samuels Smith at The Joyce Theater) and Outstanding Choreography (The Blues Project); The Hoofer Award; the Princess Grace Award; and the cover of Dance Magazine. In addition to opening the Harlem Tap Studio, Dormeshia continues to appear as a special guest in performances and festivals around the world. She was elected to the advisory board as Tap Advisor for Dance Magazine and served as the official Tap Spokesperson for Capezio, along with her family. She was also the private tap instructor to the legendary Michael Jackson over the course of 11 years. Dormeshia's career includes acclaimed runs on and off-Broadway in Black and Blue, the Tony Award-winning Bring in 'da Noise, Bring in 'da Funk, and Imagine Tap!, as well as national tours of Wild Woman Blueand Debbie Allen's SAMMY, and the Freedom Sounds Festival that launched the Smithsonian African-American Museum. Her film credits include TAP with Gregory Hines, Spike Lee's Bamboozled, and The Rodgers and Hart Story: Thou Swell, Thou Witty. Choreography credits include Michael Jackson's music video "Rock My World," Apollo Club Harlem, and the Sophisticated Ladies, which is featured weekly at the world-famous Cotton Club.

ABOUT The Joyce Theater

The Joyce Theater Foundation ("The Joyce," Executive Director, Linda Shelton), a non-profit organization, has proudly served the dance community for almost four decades. Under the direction of founders Cora Cahan and Eliot Feld, Ballet Tech Foundation acquired and renovated the Elgin Theater in Chelsea. Opening as The Joyce Theater in 1982, it was named in honor of Joyce Mertz, beloved daughter of LuEsther T. Mertz. It was LuEsther's clear, undaunted vision and abundant generosity that made it imaginable and ultimately possible to build the theater. Ownership was secured by The Joyce in 2015. The theater is one of the only theaters built by dancers for dance and has provided an intimate and elegant home for over 400 U.S.-based and international companies. The Joyce has also expanded its reach beyond its Chelsea home through off-site presentations at venues ranging in scope from Lincoln Center's David H. Koch Theater, to Brooklyn's Invisible Dog Art Center, and to outdoor programming in spaces such as Hudson River Park. To further support the creation of new work, The Joyce maintains longstanding commissioning and residency programs. Local students and teachers (K-12th grade) benefit from its school program, and family and adult audiences get closer to dance with access to artists. The Joyce's annual season of about 48 weeks of dance now includes over 340 performances - both digital and in-person - for audiences in excess of 150,000.

