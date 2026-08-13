Don’t Miss Ben Folds and Lindsey Kraft Off Broadway

Don't miss Lindsey Kraft in her captivating new one-woman musical WE'VE BEEN HERE BEFORE, joined on stage by musician Ben Folds — a raw, whimsical exploration of self-discovery about love, loss, and liberation. Buy Tickets now.

WE'VE BEEN HERE BEFORE runs at the SOHO Playhouse now through Monday, August 17th only. This intimate off-Broadway production promises an unforgettable evening of storytelling and music as Kraft takes audiences on a personal journey through the complexities of relationships, identity, and moving forward. With Ben Folds accompanying her on stage, the show blends theatrical narrative with live musicianship for a truly unique theatrical experience.

Limited engagement runs end August 17th — secure your tickets today.

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