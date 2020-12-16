Donna Murphy and BD Wong Join Stella Adler Studio Musical Theater Winter Program

ONLINE MUSICAL THEATER WINTER IMMERSION at the Stella Adler Studio of Acting Duration: 2 WEEKS, 22 Hours of Class per Week Date: January 4 - 15, 2021 Tuition: $995 Just Announced! Tony Award Winners Donna Murphy and BD Wong will join the studio for two master classes as part of the Musical Theater Winter Immersion this January! Be sure to apply by December 15th for consideration to the Musical Theater Winter Immersion in January. For more information and how to apply, please visit: https://stellaadler.com/classes/musical-theatre/winter-musical-theatre/ The Musical Theater Winter Immersion is an effective two-week online training program that prepares actors for professional auditions. After two week's time, students develop potent audition material unique to their style and ability, while sharpening both their interpretive skills as well as their ability to absorb and perform material more efficiently and with distinction. In addition to the core classes, the program also includes Master Classes with current Broadway professionals. Actors will leave well equipped with material, ability, and resources to pursue jobs, with particular emphasis on creating effective and professional video auditions, the industry norm for submissions during this time of social distancing protocols. Best of all, the Stella Adler Studio Musical Theater Graduate becomes a rarity in the job market: a successful singing actor adept at interpretation as well as performance. WEEKLY CLASSES Acting a Song - 4 hours/week Audition Skills & Strategies - 5 hours/week Acting Technique - 3 hours/week Movement for the Actor - 2 hours/week Voice & Speech - 3 hours/week Business of Acting - 2 hours/week Broadway Master Class - 2 hours/week *pending schedules subject to change. More information at https://stellaadler.com/classes/musical-theatre/winter-musical-theatre/