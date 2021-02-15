Donald Webber Jr., Bonnie Milligan, Asmeret Ghebremichael and More To Star In a Virtual Concert Of New Musical CURSED

A concert version of the development work Cursed, a new musical, will stream free on YouTube to benefit BC/EFA. The cast includes Asmeret Ghebremichael (Book of Mormon), Devin Ilaw (Miss Saigon), Bonnie Milligan (Head Over Heels), Tom Alan Robbins (Little Shop of Horrors), Donald Webber Jr. (Hamilton), and Alex Wyse (Waitress).

A fractured fairy tale written by Billboard Music Award winner Zach Adam and Eidan Lipper, Artistic Director of the Tel-Aviv Musical Theatre Academy, Cursed turns the classic Beauty and the Beast on its head to tell the story of Gabriel, a struggling writer, who embarks on the quest for his great novel and in the process finds an unexpected beauty, a surprising beast, an unlikely prince charming, and a struggling father just trying to do the best he can with what he's got.

Produced by Kate Cannova, the evening is directed by Dana Iannuzzi and associate produced by Charl Brown. The benefit supports Broadway Care/Equity Fights Aids and its mission to provide essential social service programs to people nationwide. Although the stream is free, donations are being accepted for BC/EFA through the live YouTube channel stream and at BroadwayCares.org. Every donation will help those affected, by HIV/AIDS, COVID-19, and other critical illnesses receive healthy meals, lifesaving medication, emergency financial assistance, housing, mental health support services, and other essential services. This includes direct support to The Actors Fund to provide services to individuals in the entertainment industry affected by critical health issues, including COVID-19.

Date of the virtual event and further streaming details to be announced soon!