Lin-Manuel Miranda and Susan Egan Will Receive Disney Legends Awards at D23 Fan Event

Broadway's Lin-Manuel Miranda and Susan Egan are among those who will receive the Disney Legends Award at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event later this year. The ceremony will take place on the final day of the event, Sunday, August 16, at 1:30 p.m. PT at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

The event will be filled with tributes to honor and celebrate the recipients for making a lasting impact on Disney. Other honorees include Chris Berman, Jerry Bruckheimer, Susan Egan, Eric Goldberg, Anne Hathaway, Bob Iger, Kim Irvine, Dwayne Johnson, the Jonas Brothers, and Alan Tudyk.

Ryan Seacrest will return as the host of the ceremony, which will once again be available on Disney+. D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event presented by Visa will take place August 14, 15, and 16, 2026.

Lin-Manuel Miranda's work at Disney includes songs for Moana, Encanto, and Mufasa: The Lion King. He also starred in Mary Poppins Returns, and in 2023 produced and collaborated with Disney Legend Alan Menken to write three new songs for the live-action reimagining of The Little Mermaid. Disney+ released the 2016 Broadway stage recording of Hamilton in 2020, and in theatres in 2025.

Susan Egan originated the role of Belle in Beauty and the Beast on Broadway, earning both a Tony Award and Drama Desk nominations for Best Actress, and provided the voice of Megara in the animated feature Hercules (1997).

The Disney Legends Awards program is a 39-year tradition of The Walt Disney Company, which began when Fred MacMurray (The Shaggy Dog, The Absent-Minded Professor, The Happiest Millionaire) was honored in 1987. Including this year’s honorees, a total of 329 Disney Legends has been named.

Past Disney Legends include Tim Allen, Dame Julie Andrews, Angela Bassett, Tony Baxter, Kristen Bell, James Cameron, Jamie Lee Curtis, Miley Cyrus, Marc Davis, Robert Downey Jr., Harrison Ford, Annette Funicello, Josh Gad, Whoopi Goldberg, Jonathan Groff, Steve Jobs, Sir Elton John, Dame Angela Lansbury, Stan Lee, George Lucas, Steve Martin, Burny Mattinson, Alan Menken, Idina Menzel, Hayley Mills, Fess Parker, Ellen Pompeo, Robin Roberts, The Sherman Brothers, Marty Sklar, Dick Van Dyke, Barbara Walters, Betty White, John Williams, Robin Williams, and Oprah Winfrey, among many others.