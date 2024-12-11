Disney on Broadway Stars to Perform at Disney Parks Christmas Day Parade

Hosted by Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro, “Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade” airs on Christmas morning, WEDNESDAY, DEC. 25, at 10:00 a.m. EST.
“Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade” returns Christmas morning with its annual parade, endearing stories, and magical performances from Walt Disney World Resort in Florida; Disneyland Resort in California; Aulani, a Disney Resort & Spa in Ko’Olina, Hawaiʻi; and Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point in the Bahamas.
Disney on Broadway Stars Kalilah Black, Lauren Nicole Chapman, Daniel Gardner, Bradley Gibson, Marq Moss, Amber Owens, Melaina Rairamo, John Riddle, Michael James Scott and Jessica White are set to perform a musical medley during the Parade.
Anika Noni Rose will also be present to perform the holiday classic "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)."
Hosted by Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro, “Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade” airs on Christmas morning, WEDNESDAY, DEC. 25, at 10:00 a.m. EST / 9:00 a.m. CST / 5:00 a.m. MST / 5:00 a.m. PST on ABC and 11:00 a.m. EST / 10:00 a.m. CST / 8:00 a.m. PST on Disney+.
“Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade” is produced by Disney executive and senior executive producer Sally Hopkins Conner for Disney Yellow Shoes Studio, who brought on production company EverWonder Studio, and executive producers Michael Antinoro and Ashley Edens as well as Film 45. Watch a sneak peek below!
Photo Credit: Disney/Kenslie McGuire
