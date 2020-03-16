Disney is Closing All Stores and Walt Disney World Resort Hotels

Deadline has reported today that Disney is closing all stores and its Walt Disney World Resort hotels on coronavirus fears.

Read the full story HERE.

The closures include all Disney stores in North America starting March 17. The article stated that it will still be possible to shop online; all owned and operated locations in Disney Springs, also beginning March 17; Disney hotels at the Walt Disney World Resort as of March 20; and Disney's Vero Beach Resort beginning, as of March 20.

Click HERE for the full story.





