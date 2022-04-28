Disney Theatrical Productions Wins Two Webby Awards for Reopenings of THE LION KING and ALADDIN on TikTok

Disney on Broadway's Reopening on TikTok Live won 'Best Social Video Event & Live Stream' and a People's Choice Award in the 26th Annual Webby Awards, honoring best of the internet, it was announced today. The two September 2021 livestreams shared globally the historic Broadway re-openings of the Disney productions The Lion King and Aladdin after an unprecedented 18 month shutdown.

The Webby Awards, presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS), is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet.

"The reopenings of The Lion King and Aladdin last fall were historic Broadway events," said Angelo Desimini, Disney Theatrical Productions' VP, Marketing, Publicity, Sales & Education. "Partnering with TikTok to livestream these moments allowed theatre fans across the globe to share in these once-in-a-lifetime evenings. Getting recognized by the Webby Awards for this work and the access it provided audiences is a thrill."

"TikTok has become home to a thriving Broadway and musical theater community, and the success of Disney's Broadway live streams proves that TikTok continues to bring the most innovative, entertaining, and creative content to audiences around the world," says Catherine Halaby, Entertainment Content Partnerships Lead, TikTok. "Disney on Broadway has tapped into the creativity of musical theater and the TikTok community in an innovative way, and we look forward to continuing to partner with them."

