Disney Retains & Furloughs THE LITTLE MERMAID Film Crew

After previously serving a termination notice, Disney has decided to retain and furlough the crew working on its UK production The Little Mermaid. According to Deadline, Disney will utilize the government's Job Retention Scheme, which means they will receive 80% of salary up to a maximum of £2,500 ($3,100) per month.

According to Deadline, executive producer Jeff Silver and unit production manager Russell Allen notified production staff yesterday that it will rescind prior termination notices that were handed out on March 20 when it originally shut down the shoot until April 3; crew will still be paid in full until that date. The furlough will last until at least the end of May, unless shooting resumes before then or the production does not move forward as originally planned.

The Little Mermaid stars Halle Bailey as Ariel, Melissa McCarthy as her evil aunt Ursula, Javier Bardem as her father King Triton, Daveed Diggs as Sebastian, and Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric.

Music from the original film will be included as well as new songs from original composer Alan Menken with lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, who will be producing the film with Marshall, Marc Platt and John DeLuca.

Read the original article on Deadline





Related Articles