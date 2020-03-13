Disney Pauses Production on THE LITTLE MERMAID

Click Here for More Articles on THE LITTLE MERMAID MOVIE

Disney has announced that its stopping production on its feature films until this whole coronavirus outbreak blows over, which includes the live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid, according to Deadline. The other films include Home Alone, The Last Duel, Nightmare Alley, and Peter Pan & Wendy and Shrunk.

"While there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 on our productions, after considering the current environment and the best interests of our cast and crew, we have made the decision to pause production on some of our live-action films for a short time. We will continue to assess the situation and restart as soon as feasible," said a Disney spokesperson.

The live action take on 1989's Little Mermaid from director Rob Marshall was set to begin filming next week in London.

The Little Mermaid stars Halle Bailey as Ariel, Melissa McCarthy as her evil aunt Ursula, Javier Bardem as her father King Triton, Daveed Diggs as Sebastian, and Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric.

Music from the original film will be included as well as new songs from original composer Alan Menken with lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, who will be producing the film with Marshall, Marc Platt and John DeLuca.

Read the original article on Deadline.





Related Articles