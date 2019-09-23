Disco Sondheim Album on the Way From Scott Wasserman and Joshua Hinck
Scott Wasserman and Joshua Hinck announce the making of LOSING MY MIND: A SONDHEIM DISCO FEVER DREAM.
This album will feature 12 tracks with over 40 Sondheim songs arranged and mashed up in the disco world with a 12-piece orchestra and Broadway and pop performers. Losing My Mind: A Sondheim Disco Fever Dream is for fans of musical theatre, fans of Stephen Sondheim, fans of disco and for those that enjoy creative arrangements and reinterpretations of your favorite songs.
Inspired by musical theater/disco crossover albums released by Liza & the Pet Shop Boys, Ethel Merman, and Gordon Grody ("The Ballad of Sweeney Todd"). In the 1970's it was popular to release pop versions of shows as they came out. Joshua and Scott take this idea further and release original arrangements and mashups - not just covers - with nods to Sondheim's music and lyrics that provide fun easter eggs for fans.
The Album is being crowdfunded and some perks include sitting in on the recording session or having a disco song written about you or a topic of your choice.
https://www.gofundme.com/f/sondheimdisco
Expected release Spring 2020
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4CqreU5AhFA&feature=youtu.be
