Director of Casting Nancy Piccione Steps Down From Manhattan Theatre Club

Lynne Meadow (Artistic Director) and Barry Grove (Executive Producer) have announced that Nancy Piccione, who has been Director of Casting at Manhattan Theatre Club since 1993, has stepped down from her position.

In her twenty-eight years at MTC, Piccione cast numerous productions on and off-Broadway as well as many readings. Her many credits include the Tony Award-winning Choir Boy, Venus in Fur, and Proof as well as Heisenberg, Incognito, The Assembled Parties, Outside Mullingar, The Explorers Club, The Whipping Man, Ruined, Wit, The Tale of the Allergist's Wife, Top Girls, and Time Stands Still. She is the winner of seven Artios Awards.

MTC Artistic Director Lynne Meadow said, "Nancy has been an incredibly dedicated, caring, and talented casting director, who has worked repeatedly with me and many other directors over her two and a half decades at MTC. Just one of the wonderful things about Nancy is how much she loves and respects actors. She played a huge role in helping to enhance the artistic profile of Barry's and my company and we will be forever grateful for all her incredible work and tremendous contributions to the theatre. We will celebrate her in the 2021-2022 season when we are back on our regular schedule and able to gather in person."

Manhattan Theatre Club is in the process of adding to its existing Casting team and will release new appointments as they are made.

