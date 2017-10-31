Diane Lane Signs On for Amazon's THE ROMANOFFS from Matthew Weiner

Variety reports that Broadway alum Diane Lane is set to star in Matthew Weiner's upcoming Amazon series THE ROMANOFFS. The series will feature eight standalone episodes with no recurring plot elements or actors. Previously announced cast members include Christina Hendricks, John Slattery, Isabelle Huppert, Corey Stoll, Andrew Rannells, Paul Reiser, and Amanda Peet.



According to the site, each episode "will tell the stories of people in contemporary times who believe they are DESCENDANTS of the imperial family that ruled Russia from 1613 until the Bolsheviks seized power in 1917." The series is set to premiere on Prime Video next year.



Lane's many film roles include "Man of Steel," "Batman v. Superman," the upcoming "Justice League" and the 2002 drama "Unfaithful," for which she was nominated for an Oscar for Best Actress. Other film credits include "Under the Tuscan Sun," "Trumbo," and "The Perfect Storm." Lane most recently appeared on Broadway in the 2016 revival of THE CHERRY ORCHARD. Other Broadway credits include RUNAWAYS, AGAMEMNON and the 1977 revival of THE CHERRY ORCHARD.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

