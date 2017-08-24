Diana Huey, Derek Klena, Jon Jon Briones and More to Star in SOLANA Reading

Diana Huey returns to NYC on her hiatus week from The Little Mermaid to star in a private developmental reading of the new musical, Solana, by Michael Heitzman and Ilene Reid and directed by Josh Rhodes. Reading will be held in New York on August 27th also starring Derek Klena (Anastasia), Jon Jon Briones (Miss Saigon), Judy McLane (Mamma Mia), Ann Harada (Cinderella), Ray Lee (Groundhog Day), and Jonathan Rayson (Little Shop).

Solana explores the changing landscape of what it means to be a family. Twenty-five year old, adopted Asian-American, Chloe Ellsworth, is still living at home with her family on their farm in Indiana. When an unexpected visitor arrives, everything changes and she is thrown into an unexpected fairy-tale journey full of surprises, twists and turns resulting in a profound understanding about herself and the unresolved feelings she has harbored about her adoption.

Michael Heitzman and Ilene Reid are co-writers of the song "Throw That Girl Around" from the Broadway musical, Swing! Their musical, Bingo , had a successful Off-Broadway and was honored with the 2007 Bay Area Critics Association Award for Best Musical. They are also currently writing the musical adaptation to the Patrick Dennis novel, Genius . Solana will also receive a reading as part of the Tuacahn New Works Festival this October. www.heitzmanreid.com

Related Articles