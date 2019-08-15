Details Announced For GROW @ ANNENBERG SOUND ON SERIES

The New York Philharmonic announces details for the 2019-20 season of the GRoW @ Annenberg Sound ON series, three evening contemporary chamber concerts at The Appel Room, Jazz at Lincoln Center, performed by Philharmonic musicians and hosted / curated by The Marie-Josée Kravis Creative Partner Nadia Sirota. The concerts dive deeper into the season's key initiatives and explore the music of our time through the performers' lens. Sound ON was introduced in the 2018-19 season, Jaap van Zweden's first as Music Director.

The season's first Sound ON concert, "Telling Tales," will take place on October 1, 2019. Tied to the Philharmonic's staged production of Bartók's Bluebeard's Castle and Schoenberg's Erwartung (September 26-28), the program will explore narratives in music through Jacob Druckman's Reflections on the Nature of Water; Thea Musgrave's Narcissus; Ellen Reid's Lumee's Dream from p r i s m, which won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for Music; and John Luther Adams's Dream in White on White.

The series continues with "Leading Voices" on February 10, 2020, tied to Project 19, the Philharmonic's multi-season celebration of the centennial of the 19th Amendment with 19 commissions by women composers. The title "Leading Voices" has a double meaning: all of the works on the program feature vocalists or electronic vocal elements, and three of the works are premieres by women, whose compositional voices have historically been marginalized.

Those women -whose World Premieres are among the first Project 19 commissions to be performed - are Nicole Lizée, Joan La Barbara, and Paola Prestini. The program will also include George Crumb's Night of the Four Moons and Berio's Folk Songs.

The 2019-20 Sound ON season will conclude with "Mapping Berlin" on June 1, 2020, featuring works by composers who have all relocated to Berlin; the concert is part of the hotspots festival, which highlights three new-music centers, which also include Reykjavík and New York. The program includes the World Premiere of a Philharmonic commission by Hildur Guðnadóttir, as well as Horizontal / Vertikal by Olga Neuwirth, one of the Project 19 composers whose commission will be premiered during the hotspots festival; Rebecca Saunders's Stirrings Still; Felipe Waller's Hybrid Ambiguities; and Double Concerto by Unsuk Chin, awarded The Marie-Josée Kravis Prize for New Music at the New York Philharmonic in 2018 and another Project 19 composer, whose commission will be premiered in a future season.

GRoW @ Annenberg, which supports Sound ON, is a philanthropic initiative led by Gregory Annenberg Weingarten, a vice president and director of the Annenberg Foundation. GRoW @ Annenberg is dedicated to supporting humanitarian efforts across the globe as well as innovative projects in health, education, the arts, and civic and cultural life.

Single tickets to Sound ON performances start at $45 and will be available at a later date. (Ticket prices subject to change.)

