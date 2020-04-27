Desi Oakley, Cady Huffman, Nicole Henry and More Featured in BROADWAY SINGS FOR AUTISM Virtual Concert
Today, Quality Services for the Autism Community launched a free online concert of what was to be an in-person benefit in support of the organization's services for the autism community. Broadway Sings for Autism brings together an incredible lineup of talent to increase autism awareness and celebrate neurodiversity.
Watch below!
Directed by Will Nunziata, Broadway Sings for Autism is an inspiring virtual concert committed to making a difference in the lives of more than 2,700 children and adults with autism. Featuring Soul Train Award winner Nicole Henry, Tony Award winner Cady Huffman (The Producers, The Nance), Desi Oakley (Chicago, Waitress), Joan Ryan (Ruthless!), and Haley Swindal (Chicago, Jekyll & Hyde), Broadway Sings for Autism is a memorable concert that will move you. The concert is dedicated to the direct support professionals who continue to provide in-person services and supports throughout the pandemic for individuals with autism and their families.
Across New York City and Long Island, hundreds of QSAC's employees are going to work every day as essential workers. These dedicated professionals are providing support and services in QSAC's residences for people with autism, running critical errands for families, and delivering food to families in need. In addition to direct support professionals providing in-person services, QSAC's educators are teaching remotely, support group facilitators are leading virtual sessions, staff members are hosting an array of educational and enrichment programs and workshops, and the organization has developed virtual opportunities for individuals to socialize and maintain a sense of community.
