Derek Klena, DeAnne Stewart, and Eva Price Join NEW YORK GRITTY Podcast

Steve Kastenbaum has released Broadway industry focused episodes of the podcast New York Gritty. The episodes are called "The Great Dark Way, Part 1" (released February 23) and "Part 2" (to be released March 2) and feature interviews with Jagged Little Pill producer Eva Price, cast members Derek Klena and DeAnne Stewart, production stage manager Ira Mont and Broadhurst Theater stage doorman Ernie Paylor.

Broadway is at the core of New York's identity. The theater district is a must see for most of New York's 65 million annual visitors. Annual ticket sales surpassed $1.8 billion in 2019. Over 12,000 people are directly employed in Broadway theaters. When shows went dark due to the pandemic, those people saw their identity taken away in a heartbeat, along with their ability to earn a living. It's clear that Broadway will be back at some point, but it will be very different for the people on stage and those in the seats.

New York Gritty is a podcast about the resiliency of New Yorkers in times of crisis. Each episode highlights a different sector of New York's economy and social fabric as host Steve Kastenbaum celebrates the anonymous and famous heroes who keep the city's magic alive during dark times. The Big Apple has bounced back from crises in the past - the fiscal crisis in the 1970's, explosive crime rates in the early 90's, 9/11, the recession, hurricane Sandy. But this time, it's not clear what the long lasting impacts will be in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Will the city mount another epic comeback, or will it be changed like never before? Steve explores these and other questions through the personal stories of his fellow New Yorkers. New York Gritty premiered on February 16, 2021.

www.nygritty.com