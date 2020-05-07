Denver World Premiere of David Byrne and Mala Gaonkar's THEATER OF THE MIND Postponed

Due to the continuing impact of COVID-19 on the Denver Center for the Performing Arts, DCPA Off-Center will postpone the world premiere immersive production Theater of the Mind, co-created by David Byrne and Mala Gaonkar.

"Postponing this production, which has been many years in the making, is heartbreaking for everyone involved," said DCPA Off-Center Curator Charlie Miller. "But given the uncertainties of what the future of this pandemic holds, we found ourselves with no other choice. DCPA Off-Center remains deeply committed to producing Theater of the Mind in Denver, and we hope to share this groundbreaking experience with our community as soon as we safely and responsibly can."

Dates for Theater of the Mind will be announced at a later time. Sign up for updates at theateroftheminddenver.com.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You