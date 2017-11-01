Deborah Cox, Lily Tomlin and More to Appear at 2017 VOICE ARTS AWARDS, Airing on Ovation TV

Click Here for More Articles on NEW YORK CITY

Society of Voice Arts & Sciences (SOVAS) announced that partner Ovation TV will provide streaming coverage of the 2017 Voice Arts Awards, honoring the best talent in the voiceover industry. The Voice Arts Awards Gala will be held this year on November 5th at Jazz at Lincoln Center's Fredrick P. Rose Hall in New York City.

Kerry Washington, Owen Wilson, and Chris Cooper headline the nominations in craft categories. Famed O.J. Simpson trial prosecutor Marcia Clark is also a nominee in the audiobook category. Other nominees for this year include Neil Degrasse Tyson, John Rhys-Davies, and Cheech Marin.

"This year we are offering viewers from around the globe an opportunity to join us for this glamorous evening. The 2017 Voice Arts Awards includes many of the top names in entertainment and we are thrilled that Ovation TV will bring their amazing accomplishments in voiceover to a tremendous audience," says Emmy Award-winning producer and SOVAS CEO, Rudy Gaskins.

OVATION TV has an unparalleled commitment to the arts, culture and captivating entertainment, showcasing a line-up of critically-acclaimed premium dramas, arts-related specials, documentaries, and iconic films. The partnership with SOVAS to stream the 2017 Voice Arts Awards will be the first of its kind for OVATION TV.

This year's awards will include a special presentation to acclaimed actress Lily Tomlin, who will be on hand to receive the 2017 Voice Arts Icon Award. THE VOICE Arts Awards also celebrates the power of THE VOICE to impart change in the world.

Three-time Emmy winner Keith David, who's currently starring in Oprah Winfrey's hit show "Greenleaf" on OWN, will present the second annual Muhammad Ali Voice of Humanity Honor to award-winning documentary filmmaker Ken Burns.

Grammy Award-nominated superstar Deborah Cox will also be a presenter at this year's awards.

The Broadway Boys, a collection of Broadway's finest male singers, will be performing at the 2017 Voice Arts Awards. The Broadway Boys have redefined the musical theater genre and represent some of the biggest shows on Broadway, THE BOOK OF MORMON, WICKED, MAMMA MIA, JERSEY BOYS, HAIRSPRAY, and ROCK OF AGES. The Broadway Boys have toured the United States playing multiple large venues and have fans worldwide. Their musical performance is a much-anticipated event at this year's Awards.

The Society of Voice Arts & Science will kick off the exciting weekend at That's Voiceover! Career Expo 2017, where legendary voiceover artist, Nancy Cartwright, best known as THE VOICE of Bart Simpson on FOX Network's long running show "The Simpsons," will be accepting the Backstage Vanguard Award for Arts and Humanities, at The TimesCenter on November 4th. The award presentation will be accompanied by a personal one-on-one interview conducted by Inside Edition's Senior Correspondent Les Trent.

The Voice Arts Awards features more than 50 categories across multiple media genres. Previous award winners include Jon Hamm, Kate Winslet, James Earl Jones, Katy Perry, Lena Dunham, and William Shatner.

Visit www.sovas.org for a complete list of the 2017 Voice Arts Awards nominees and event ticket availability and press credentials for this event. Go to ovationtv.com for more information on how to watch the 2017 Voice Arts Awards.

