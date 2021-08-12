Debbie Allen Will Receive the 2021 Primetime Emmy Governors Award

Olivier Award-winning director, actress, dancer, choreographer, singer-songwriter, director, and producer Debbie Allen will be honored with the Governors Award at this year's Primetime Emmy Awards.

She receives the award "for her unprecedented achievements in television and her commitment to inspire and engage marginalized youth through dance, theater arts and mentorship."

The award honors an individual or organization whose achievement is so exceptional and universal in nature that it goes beyond the scope of annual Emmy Awards recognition, according to Deadline.

"This has been an amazing year for me," said Allen. "To be celebrated by the Television Academy is an overwhelming honor that humbles me and says to my community of dancing gypsies, actors, writers and musicians that if you stay passionate about your craft and do the work, you can go far."

The Emmys are set to take place on September 19th, 2021.

For her vast body of work, Ms. Allen has earned three Emmy Awards, a Golden Globe, five NAACP Image Awards, a Drama Desk, an Astaire Award (for Best Dancer), and the Olivier Award. She holds four honorary Doctorate degrees and has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. She was appointed by President George W. Bush to represent the United States as a Cultural Ambassador of Dance.

She was recently honored by the Kennedy Center - watch Vanessa Hudgens perform "Fame" in her honor here.

Allen's long list of directing and producing credits include television classics such as FAME, Grey's Anatomy, Scandal, How To Get Away With Murder, Jane the Virgin, Empire, A Different World, Everybody Hates Chris, Stompin' At The Savoy, Polly, That's So Raven, Cool Women, Quantum Leap, The Fantasia Barrino Story, and on stage, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof.

She is currently Executive Produce/Director/Actress on ABC's Grey's Anatomy.