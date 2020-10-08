Debbie Allen Dance Studio Documentary Set for Release Nov. 27

The Netflix film is about the dancer, singer, actor, director, and producer's L.A. dance studio.

The upcoming Shonda Rhimes-produced documentary about Debbie Allen is set for release on Netflix November 27th.

"Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker" is the story of Allen's Los Angeles dance studio preparing for their holiday presentation.

For her vast body of work, Ms. Allen has earned three Emmy Awards, a Golden Globe, five NAACP Image Awards, a Drama Desk, an Astaire Award (for Best Dancer), and the Olivier Award. She holds four honorary Doctorate degrees and has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. She was appointed by President George W. Bush to represent the United States as a Cultural Ambassador of Dance.



She has been artist in residence at the Kennedy Center for over 15 years, creating original works with the legendary Arturo Sandoval and James Ingram, such as: Pepito's Story, Brothers of the Knight, Dreams, Alex in Wonderland, Soul Possessed, Pearl, Dancing in the Wings and Oman O Man. Her long list of directing and producing credits include television classics such as FAME, Grey's Anatomy, Scandal, How To Get Away With Murder, Jane the Virgin, Empire, A Different World, Everybody Hates Chris, Stompin' At The Savoy, Polly, That's So Raven, Cool Women, Quantum Leap, The Fantasia Barrino Story, and on stage, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof.

Allen also directed and choreographed "Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square," which will be released on November 28.

Related Articles