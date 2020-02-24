David Yazbek to Return to Feinstein's/54 Below with Lilli Cooper

David Yazbek will return to Feinstein's/54 Below with the star of his recent Broadway show Tootsie, Tony® nominee Lilli Cooper (SpongeBob SquarePants, Spring Awakening) on Friday, March 27 at 7:00pm. Here's a rare opportunity to see one of the theater's most innovative composers do what he's actually best at- thrilling a live audience. Together, with a band of the most exciting musicians in NYC (including a mighty full horn section!), Yazbek will perform songs from his albums and shows- old, new, and upcoming.



Don't miss this chance to see the composer/lyricist of Tootsie, The Full Monty, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Women On The Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, The Band's Visit, "Boardwalk Empire," and the haunting "Where In The World Is Carmen Sandiego Theme," strut his piano-banging stuff. Join David Yazbek and special guests for a celebratory evening of David's incredible body of work!



Cover charges begin at $60 with a $25 food and beverage minimum. All seating is cabaret style. Tickets and information are available at https://54below.com/events/david-yazbek-2020/. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You