David Yazbek to Return to Feinstein's/54 Below with Lilli Cooper
David Yazbek will return to Feinstein's/54 Below with the star of his recent Broadway show Tootsie, Tony® nominee Lilli Cooper (SpongeBob SquarePants, Spring Awakening) on Friday, March 27 at 7:00pm. Here's a rare opportunity to see one of the theater's most innovative composers do what he's actually best at- thrilling a live audience. Together, with a band of the most exciting musicians in NYC (including a mighty full horn section!), Yazbek will perform songs from his albums and shows- old, new, and upcoming.
Don't miss this chance to see the composer/lyricist of Tootsie, The Full Monty, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Women On The Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, The Band's Visit, "Boardwalk Empire," and the haunting "Where In The World Is Carmen Sandiego Theme," strut his piano-banging stuff. Join David Yazbek and special guests for a celebratory evening of David's incredible body of work!
Cover charges begin at $60 with a $25 food and beverage minimum. All seating is cabaret style. Tickets and information are available at https://54below.com/events/david-yazbek-2020/. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Mrs. Doubtfire's Rob McClure posted a teaser video on his Instagram of the first time the cast saw him in his prosthetics! Watch below to see the proc... (read more)
Photo Flash: First Look at THE PRINCE OF EGYPT in the West End
Brand-new musical THE PRINCE OF EGYPT is now in previews at London's Dominion Theatre.Â Get a first look at the cast in action in the photographs below... (read more)
SIX Hits 100,000,000 Spotify and Apple Music Streams; Second Only to HAMILTON in Musical Theatre Genre
Producers of Six have revealed that it has been streamed 100,000,000 times on Spotify and Apple Music.... (read more)
Photo Coverage: WEST SIDE STORY Company Celebrates Opening Night!
The Broadway Theatre was the place to be last night as talents from stage and screen gathered to celebrate opening night of Tony Award winner Ivo van ... (read more)
Photo Flash: Take a Look at Beth Malone, David Aron Damane and More in THE UNSINKABLE MOLLY BROWN
Transport Group's The UnsinkableÂ Molly Brown is currently playing at Abrons Arts Center, and will run throughÂ April 5!... (read more)
DEAR EVAN HANSEN Composers Announce 'You Will Be Found' illustrated Book
Fans of the hit Broadway musical Dear Evan Hansen can now bring the show's anthem 'You Will Be Found' home in book form!... (read more)