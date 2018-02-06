Dave Thomas Brown Is THE BOOK OF MORMON'S Next Elder Price

Click Here for More Articles on THE BOOK OF MORMON

The Book of Mormon has a new missionary! BroadwayWorld has just learned that Dave Thomas Brown, last seen on Broadway in American Psycho, will take over the lead role of Elder Kevin Price beginning February 20.

Brown will replace current Elder Price, Nic Rouleau, who will play his final performance on February 18. By his final performance, Rouleau will have been with The Book of Mormon for over six years. The role was previously played by Tony-winner Gavin Creel and originated by Tony-nominee Andrew Rannells.

Brown made his Broadway debut in 2016's American Psycho. He will join current Book of Mormon cast members Brian Sears as Elder Cunningham, Nikki Renée Daniels as Nabulungi, and Stephen Ashfield as Elder McKinley.

Dave Thomas Brown: Broadway: American Psycho. West End: The Braille Legacy. Off-Broadway: The Legend of Georgia McBride at MCC, and as JD in Heathers: The Musical. Melchior in Spring Awakening (Cygnet Theatre, SD Critics Circle Nomination), At Liberty Hall (Premiere Stages), Shakespeare's R&J (Cygnet Theatre), The Tempest (Taksu Theatre Co), Asking For Trouble (Ensemble Studio Theatre), These Seven Sicknesses (The Flea), Blogologues (Lively Productions).

