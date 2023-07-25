Dave Chappelle Comes to Madison Square Garden in August

Award-winning American comedian, actor, screenwriter, and television and film producer Dave Chappelle will perform at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, August 22, 2023 and Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at 7:30PM, as part of the Dave Chappelle Live tour. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday, July 27 at 10:00AM via Ticketmaster.com. Tickets will also be available in person at The Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre box offices on Friday, July 28.



Dave Chappelle is recognized as one of the greatest comedians of all time. He is the 2019 recipient of the prestigious Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. Chappelle's work has earned him more than 30 nominations and awards in television and film for projects that include his groundbreaking sketch comedy television series “Chappelle's Show,” comedy specials, and guest appearances on “Saturday Night Live.” Chappelle has received five Emmy awards, including three for his Netflix comedy specials “Sticks & Stones” (2020) and “Equanimity & The Bird Revelation” (2018), and two for hosting “Saturday Night Live” (2017 and 2021). Chappelle has won the Grammy Award for Best Comedy Album three years in a row, from 2018 through 2020. In May 2021, Dave Chappelle collaborated with Talib Kweli and yasiin bey to host “The Midnight Miracle,” a thought-provoking podcast that uniquely blends the salon and variety show traditions while providing a glimpse into the inner lives of the hosts.



Pilot Boy Productions, founded in 1992 by comedian and actor Dave Chappelle, is a film and television production company dedicated to producing thought-provoking, cutting-edge, and award-winning television, concert films, and live events. Chappelle jokes that the name “Pilot Boy” comes from the numerous pitches he made to television executives in his younger days. “I'd walk thru the door and say, 'Here comes Pilot Boy!'" Since then, Chappelle has self-produced six nominated and award-winning concert films and has signed deals with both Netflix and Luminary to produce content for their streaming platforms.



Per the artist's request: No cellphones, cameras, or recording devices will be allowed at this show. Upon arrival, all phones and smart watches will be secured in Yondr pouches that will be unlocked at the end of the show. Guests maintain possession of their phones throughout the night and, if needed, may access their phones at designated Yondr unlocking stations in the lobby. Anyone caught with a cellphone in the venue will be immediately ejected. We appreciate your cooperation in creating a phone-free viewing experience.



Pilot Boy Productions, Inc., and/or Dave Chappelle own all rights to the content and materials, including any jokes and sketches (the “Materials”), delivered during his performance. The Materials may not be copied, translated, transmitted, displayed, distributed, or reproduced verbatim (the “Use”), in whole or in part, in any form, media, or technology now known or later developed, without the express prior written consent of Pilot Boy Productions, Inc. Any Use of the Materials without the express prior written consent of Pilot Boy Productions, Inc. is strictly prohibited and shall be subject to all available legal remedies, whether in equity or at law, at the cost of anyone who violates this prohibition.