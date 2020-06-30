Daryl Roth Discusses What the Daryl Roth Theatre is Doing to Prepare to Reopen

Broadway producer Daryl Roth chatted with Page Six about what the Daryl Roth Theatre is doing to prepare to reopen, whenever that day may come.

"Working on arranging the configuration. Off-Broadway's more flexible than Broadway since our seats are movable," she said. "Look, it's a war. We'll work out how our audiences are safely gathered, then we have to battle the backstage purity. Keep our stagehands and crews safe."

She said that the Broadway League makes a lot of the decisions, but committees are talking about how many seats the theatre will be able to have once it re-opens

"We're dealing with consultants and compromises. We've worked on temperature control and air purification," she said.

Roth also said that a plywood wall was constructed around the theater, after a police car was set on fire nearby. An artist painted quotes from famous playwrights on the wall.

As for Roth herself? She's doing what we're all doing.

"For now, I'm stuck home like everyone else. Watching birds from my window. Reading scripts," she said. "Obsessing on many who depend on a livelihood and are now unemployed. The world yearns for theater. It's a great healer."

Read the original story on Page Six.

Daryl Roth is an award-winning producer whose mission is to champion thought-provoking, inspiring work onstage. She is honored to hold the singular distinction of producing 7 Pulitzer Prize-winning plays: Anna in the Tropics; August: Osage County (2008 Tony Award); Clybourne Park (2012 Tony Award); How I Learned to Drive; Proof (2001 Tony Award); Edward Albee's Three Tall Women; and Wit.

The proud recipient of 12 Tony Awards and London's Olivier Award, her over 120 productions both on and off Broadway include Kinky Boots, the 2013 Tony Award winning Best Musical, which ran for 6 years on Broadway and is now represented on tour in the US and around the world (London, Toronto, Australia, Korea, Japan, Germany); Larry Kramer's seminal play about the AIDS crisis, The Normal Heart (2011 Tony Award); Paula Vogel's award-winning play Indecent; Nora Ephron and Delia Ephron's international hit play Love, Loss, and What I Wore; and Gloria: A Life, a play about the iconic Gloria Steinem. Upcoming: The new musical Between the Lines; the Broadway premiere of Paula Vogel's How I Learned to Drive.

Daryl is a Trustee of the Kennedy Center, and served on the Board of Lincoln Center Theatre for twenty years, and remains the Co-Chair of the Patron Committee and an Honorary Trustee. Previously, she served on the Boards of the New York State Council on the Arts, the Sundance Institute, the Vineyard Theatre, and LAByrinth Theater Company. She actively supports a diverse group of charitable and cultural institutions, and is involved in LGBTQ rights causes, animal rights organizations, and numerous theatre, dance, public television, and cultural arts organizations.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You