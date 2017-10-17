Darren Criss, Jeff Garlin & More Star in New Episode of Hit Webseries DRYVRS
The newest episode of Jack Dishel's comedy webseries :DRYVRS is out today featuring guest stars Darren Criss (HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH, HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS), Jeff Garlin, Jakob Dylan & Nick Valensi of The Strokes. Watch/share Episode 3, titled "I Sing The Brother Electric," below. This marks the third episode in the series with two more to be released later this month. The upcoming installments feature notable guest performances by Macaulay Culkin, Seth Green, Kevin Pollak,Steven Weber, Rodney Mullen and more. See below for a full release schedule.
DRYVRS achieved early notoriety for its pilot episode with Culkin starring alongside Dishel, which went viral and now has over 25 million views on YouTube. Episode 2 followed with featured guest stars Tom Petty and Rosanna Arquette.
On the creation of the series, Dishel says, "When I was recording the latest Only Son album I was taking Uber and Lyft to the studio all the time. There was one week where I had four or five surreal rides in a row and I would spend the first half hour of the day telling my producer about all the crazy stuff the drivers were saying to me. I was joking that it was like being a hostage for weird vibes and eventually I got the idea to make a comedy based on that feeling. I asked a lot of my favorite actor and musician friends to be in it with me and suddenly :DRYVRS was born! Our first episode went viral within a few hours and we've been having fun making the new ones weirder and crazier. My favorite part about the show's format is that anything-literally anything-can happen at any time. So we've been making sure that it does."
(starring Darren Criss, Jeff Garlin, Jakob Dylan & Nick Valensi of The Strokes)
(starring Steven Weber, Kevin Pollak & Macaulay Culkin)
(starring Seth Green, Rodney Mullen & Macaulay Culkin)
SPECIAL HALLOWEEN SUPER HERO EPISODE!
Darren Criss, photo credit: David Zonshine