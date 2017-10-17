Darren Criss, Jeff Garlin & More Star in New Episode of Hit Webseries DRYVRS

The newest episode of Jack Dishel's comedy webseries :DRYVRS is out today featuring guest stars Darren Criss (HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH, HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS), Jeff Garlin, Jakob Dylan & Nick Valensi of The Strokes. Watch/share Episode 3, titled "I Sing The Brother Electric," below. This marks the third episode in the series with two more to be released later this month. The upcoming installments feature notable guest performances by Macaulay Culkin, Seth Green, Kevin Pollak,Steven Weber, Rodney Mullen and more. See below for a full release schedule.

DRYVRS achieved early notoriety for its pilot episode with Culkin starring alongside Dishel, which went viral and now has over 25 million views on YouTube. Episode 2 followed with featured guest stars Tom Petty and Rosanna Arquette.

On the creation of the series, Dishel says, "When I was recording the latest Only Son album I was taking Uber and Lyft to the studio all the time. There was one week where I had four or five surreal rides in a row and I would spend the first half hour of the day telling my producer about all the crazy stuff the drivers were saying to me. I was joking that it was like being a hostage for weird vibes and eventually I got the idea to make a comedy based on that feeling. I asked a lot of my favorite actor and musician friends to be in it with me and suddenly :DRYVRS was born! Our first episode went viral within a few hours and we've been having fun making the new ones weirder and crazier. My favorite part about the show's format is that anything-literally anything-can happen at any time. So we've been making sure that it does."

Dishel is a NYC & L.A.-based musician, actor, writer, director and producer. He is the creator and star of :DRYVRS, singer/songwriter behind Only Son and lead guitarist for Moldy Peaches. In recent years he has toured the world opening for his wife, Regina Spektor. In addition to his one-man comedy shows, Dishel has directed music videos including Spektor's "Bleeding Heart" and acted in films and videos, most recently "Adam Green's Aladdin" and Father John Misty's "Total Entertainment Forever."

:DRYVRS RELEASE SCHEDULE

October 17-:DRYVRS Ep. 3 - "I Sing The Brother Electric"

(starring Darren Criss, Jeff Garlin, Jakob Dylan & Nick Valensi of The Strokes)

October 24-:DRYVRS Ep. 4 - "Scare Tactics"

(starring Steven Weber, Kevin Pollak & Macaulay Culkin)

October 31-:DRYVRS Ep. 5 - "Transfer of Power"

(starring Seth Green, Rodney Mullen & Macaulay Culkin)

SPECIAL HALLOWEEN SUPER HERO EPISODE!

Jack Dishel / :DRYVRS links:

Darren Criss, photo credit: David Zonshine

