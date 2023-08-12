Darkness RISING to Host Live Block Party For Mental Health

Join Jade Jones, Jonathan Michael, and more of the Black Broadway community and NYC local singers as they perform inspirational songs at Darkness RISING: Live 6, The Block Party! The 6th annual concert is hosted by Darkness RISING Nonprofit, a 501(c)3 organization that provides free mental health resources to marginalized communities. The block party will take place in Harlem at Adam Clayton Powell Plaza (8/19), in Downtown Brooklyn at Restoration Plaza (8/25), and in Queens at Culture Lab (8/27). The event includes Trap Yoga, a free African dance class, onsite mental health professionals, wellness workshops, a vendor marketplace supporting Black business owners, live music, giveaways, and more! This family-friendly event is free and open to the public.

This year's block party is a celebration of the achievements and efforts Darkness RISING Project has reached in providing mental health resources to the Black community, reimagining and curating safe spaces, initiating discussions addressing stigmas and concerns related to mental health, and empowering the Black community, formerly incarcerated community, LGBTQIA and trans community, those living with mental health challenges, and those at the intersection of these communities. Founding Executive Director Carlita Ector says: "Our hope is to provide free mental health support and a fun cultural experience for the community." The block party is an opportunity to continue to heal the Black mind one note at a time.

For more information, visit: darknessrisingproject.org