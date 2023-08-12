Darkness RISING to Host Live Block Party For Mental Health

The block party will take place in Harlem at Adam Clayton Powell Plaza (8/19), in Downtown Brooklyn at Restoration Plaza (8/25), and in Queens at Culture Lab (8/27).

By: Aug. 12, 2023

POPULAR

What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023 Photo 1 What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023
James Monroe Iglehart, Michael Urie, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer Will Lead SPAMALOT; Ethan Sl Photo 2 Iglehart, Urie, Kritzer Will Lead SPAMALOT; Slater & Fitzgerald Join Cast
Review Roundup: THE SHARK IS BROKEN Opens On Broadway- See What The Critics Are Saying! Photo 3 Review Roundup: THE SHARK IS BROKEN Opens On Broadway- See What The Critics Are Saying!
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 8/6/23 Photo 4 Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 8/6/23

Darkness RISING to Host Live Block Party For Mental Health

Join Jade Jones, Jonathan Michael, and more of the Black Broadway community and NYC local singers as they perform inspirational songs at Darkness RISING: Live 6, The Block Party! The 6th annual concert is hosted by Darkness RISING Nonprofit, a 501(c)3 organization that provides free mental health resources to marginalized communities. The block party will take place in Harlem at Adam Clayton Powell Plaza (8/19), in Downtown Brooklyn at Restoration Plaza (8/25), and in Queens at Culture Lab (8/27). The event includes Trap Yoga, a free African dance class, onsite mental health professionals, wellness workshops, a vendor marketplace supporting Black business owners, live music, giveaways, and more! This family-friendly event is free and open to the public.

This year's block party is a celebration of the achievements and efforts Darkness RISING Project has reached in providing mental health resources to the Black community, reimagining and curating safe spaces, initiating discussions addressing stigmas and concerns related to mental health, and empowering the Black community, formerly incarcerated community, LGBTQIA and trans community, those living with mental health challenges, and those at the intersection of these communities. Founding Executive Director Carlita Ector says: "Our hope is to provide free mental health support and a fun cultural experience for the community." The block party is an opportunity to continue to heal the Black mind one note at a time.

For more information, visit: darknessrisingproject.org



RELATED STORIES

1
Broadway Lyricist and Librettist Tom Jones Has Passed Away Photo
Broadway Lyricist and Librettist Tom Jones Has Passed Away

Tom Jones, best known for his work as the librettist and lyricist of The Fantasticks, has passed away. He was 95.

2
Video: MJ THE MUSICAL First National Tour Kicks Off In Chicago Photo
Video: MJ THE MUSICAL First National Tour Kicks Off In Chicago

The curtain was raised on Wednesday night for the opening of the first National Tour of MJ. The cast took their opening night bows at the James M. Nederlander Theatre and received multiple standing ovations throughout the performance. Go inside the opening night celebrations in new video from the production!

3
Video: The Company of THE SHARK IS BROKEN Hits The Red Carpet On Opening Night Photo
Video: The Company of THE SHARK IS BROKEN Hits The Red Carpet On Opening Night

Last night, The Shark Is Broken officially opened at the Golden Theatre! Check out video from the red carpet as BroadwayWorld takes you inside opening night!

4
Taylor Louderman To Host WRITE OUT LOUD Vol. 5 At 54 Below Photo
Taylor Louderman To Host WRITE OUT LOUD Vol. 5 At 54 Below

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Write Out Loud: From Contest to Concert Volume 5 on September 25th at 7pm.

More Hot Stories For You

Photos: MJ THE MUSICAL Celebrates The Launch Of Its First National TourPhotos: MJ THE MUSICAL Celebrates The Launch Of Its First National Tour
Taylor Louderman To Host WRITE OUT LOUD Vol. 5 At 54 BelowTaylor Louderman To Host WRITE OUT LOUD Vol. 5 At 54 Below
La MaMa Announces 62nd Season And Expansion Of RADICAL ACCESS INITIATIVELa MaMa Announces 62nd Season And Expansion Of RADICAL ACCESS INITIATIVE
SWEENEY TODD, COMPANY, INTO THE WOODS, And ASSASSINS Remastered Recordings Now Available From Sony MasterworksSWEENEY TODD, COMPANY, INTO THE WOODS, And ASSASSINS Remastered Recordings Now Available From Sony Masterworks

Videos

Video: Go Inside Opening Night of THE SHARK IS BROKEN Video Video: Go Inside Opening Night of THE SHARK IS BROKEN
MJ THE MUSICAL First National Tour Kicks Off In Chicago Video
MJ THE MUSICAL First National Tour Kicks Off In Chicago
The Company of THE SHARK IS BROKEN Hits The Red Carpet On Opening Night Video
The Company of THE SHARK IS BROKEN Hits The Red Carpet On Opening Night
Puppets Unite to Celebrate 3rd Annual International Puppet Fringe Festival Video
Puppets Unite to Celebrate 3rd Annual International Puppet Fringe Festival
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
THE BOOK OF MORMON
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
& JULIET
THE COTTAGE

Recommended For You