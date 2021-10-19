Darius de Haas Releases Holiday Single, 'Let Me Carry You This Christmas'

Award-winning actor and singer Darius de Haas pays homage to family and holiday traditions with the re-release of "Let Me Carry You This Christmas," written and composed by Emmy-nominated songwriters Thomas Mizer and Curtis Moore ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"), available now across all digital outlets.

The highly anticipated song and video is a tribute to people carrying on holiday traditions for loved ones as family dynamics shift. Based on Darius' personal experiences of caretaking for his parents and uncle, this timeless classic highlights the traditions of good times, generosity, kindness, care, and joy for all, even if just in treasured memories. In the year since the song was originally released the heart and message of the song, in recovering from the pandemic and more, is more relevant than ever before.

"The holidays can be a great joyous time for many, but it is also the time when many may struggle with loss, loneliness, lack of support, and more," said Darius de Haas. "This song was created to persevere the spirit of the holidays even under the most difficult of circumstances. It honors caregiving heroes, the elderly, those that are ill, and the people we lost during this global pandemic. With all these continuing challenges , 'Let Me Carry You This Christmas' shines a light on all the emotions of the holiday season while affirming the resilience of our love for one another."

In addition, Darius and family created the Let Me Carry You Initiative where listeners can donate to The Actors Fund, the organization that has supported those in the fields of the performing arts community and their loved ones.

For more information on "Let Me Carry You This Christmas," and more upcoming concerts and events, please visit www.dariusdehaas.com or follow Darius de Haas on social media. Music can be accessed directly at Spotify, Apple Music, and iTunes.

Darius de Haas enjoys a multifaceted career as an award-winning widely acclaimed popular singer and actor. Born and raised in a musical family on Chicago's South Side, known for his soaring voice, he has proven successful as a performer ranging from the Broadway stage (RENT, CAROUSEL, KISS OF THE SPIDERWOMAN, SHUFFLE ALONG) to recordings to concert venues throughout the world. Darius is also the singing voice of "Shy Baldwin" on the multi-award-winning hit series, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel on Amazon Prime.