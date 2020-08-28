Danny Pino Joins Cast of DEAR EVAN HANSEN Movie

Click Here for More Articles on DEAR EVAN HANSEN

He will play Connor Murphy's stepfather.

BroadwayWorld reported earlier today that Amy Adams has joined the cast of the upcoming "Dear Evan Hansen" film. Now, Deadline reports that actor Danny Pino has also signed on to the project.

Pino will play Connor Murphy's stepfather. He joins a cast that includes Adams, Ben Platt, Kaitlyn Dever, and Amandla Stenberg.

The story follows Hansen, a high schooler with social anxiety. He unintentionally gets caught up in a lie after THE FAMILY of a classmate who committed suicide mistakes one of Hansen's letters for their son's suicide note.

Pino is best known for his role on "Mayans." He's also starred in "Across The Hall" and "The Burning Plain."

Read the original story at Deadline.

